Former Orlando Pirates winger Gilberto joins CAF Champions League club after disappointing stint with the Soweto giants

Barely two weeks after Orlando Pirates confirmed they were cutting ties with the winger, Gilberto has been unveiled as the marquee signing for Wiliete Sport Clube de Benguela.

The move represents a swift return to professional football for the Palancas Negras star, who had seen his stock fall during a difficult spell in South Africa.

Wiliete SCB took to social media to confirm the arrival of the former Buccaneers man, expressing their excitement at landing such a high-profile talent.

In a statement issued on Monday via their Facebook page, the club said: "From Petro de Luanda, Gilberto is the newest member of the most beautiful green family in the country."

While the club has welcomed him with open arms, the specific details regarding the length of his contract remain undisclosed for now.











