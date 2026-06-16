Former Orlando Pirates winger Gilberto joins CAF Champions League club after disappointing stint with the Soweto giants
A fresh start in the Girabola
Barely two weeks after Orlando Pirates confirmed they were cutting ties with the winger, Gilberto has been unveiled as the marquee signing for Wiliete Sport Clube de Benguela.
The move represents a swift return to professional football for the Palancas Negras star, who had seen his stock fall during a difficult spell in South Africa.
Wiliete SCB took to social media to confirm the arrival of the former Buccaneers man, expressing their excitement at landing such a high-profile talent.
In a statement issued on Monday via their Facebook page, the club said: "From Petro de Luanda, Gilberto is the newest member of the most beautiful green family in the country."
While the club has welcomed him with open arms, the specific details regarding the length of his contract remain undisclosed for now.
- Petro Atletico
Struggles at the Soweto giants
Gilberto’s time at Orlando Pirates was largely one to forget for the club's faithful.
Despite arriving with a high reputation from Petro de Luanda, he failed to adapt to the rigours of the Premier Soccer League.
The winger managed only 10 appearances for the Buccaneers and struggled to make any tangible impact on the scoresheet or the stat sheet.
The blonde-haired attacker failed to register a single goal or assist during his time in Parktown.
His inability to break into the starting XI on a consistent basis eventually led to his exit.
Pirates released Gilberto on June 2, despite him having one year remaining on his original three-year contract.
He had spent the latter part of the previous season on loan back in Angola, which signaled the end of his career at Mayfair
- Petro Atletico
Joining an ambitious rising force
In Wiliete SCB, Gilberto joins a club that is rapidly ascending the hierarchy of Angolan football.
Founded only in 2018, the Benguela-based outfit has defied the odds to become a genuine title contender in the Girabola.
Under the leadership of President Wilson Faria, the club has transformed from newcomers into a continental threat.
The club is currently riding a wave of momentum following a historic domestic campaign.
Wiliete SCB secured a second-place finish in the 2025-26 season, a result that has earned them a prestigious spot in the upcoming CAF Champions League.
This platform will give Gilberto the perfect opportunity to prove his doubters wrong and reclaim his status as one of the best wingers in the region.
Silverware and continental ambitions
Gilberto arrives at a club that has recently tasted success. On June 1, Wiliete SCB secured a monumental 2-1 victory over Kabuscorp FC to lift the Angolan Cup, proving they have the temperament to win major trophies.
This winning culture is something the club hopes the former Pirates man can enhance as they prepare for the challenges of continental football.
With the CAF Champions League on the horizon, the addition of an experienced international like Gilberto is seen as a strategic move to bolster the squad.
After a frustrating period of inactivity and lack of production in South Africa, the winger will be desperate to show that he still has the quality to compete at the highest level of African club football.