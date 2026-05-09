Former Orlando Pirates winger believes crucial PSL clash with bottom club is no foregone conclusion - ’I believe Magesi have a legitimate chance'

The fixture, set to take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, represents a massive crossroads for both clubs as the season nears its dramatic conclusion.

While Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men are desperate to end a long-standing league drought and overtake Mamelodi Sundowns, Magesi are fighting tooth and nail to maintain their top-flight status.

The tactical battle is expected to be intense, with Tlou Segolela predicting a game decided by the smallest of margins.

"This is a pivotal moment for both teams, with one fighting for survival and the other competing for the league championship," Segolela, who now works with the Magesi FC DStv Diski Challenge side, told KickOff.

The former speedster understands the pressure cooker environment of a title race but insists that the underdogs have the tools to cause a major upset if they remain disciplined throughout the ninety minutes.



