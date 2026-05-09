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Former Orlando Pirates winger believes crucial PSL clash with bottom club is no foregone conclusion - ’I believe Magesi have a legitimate chance'
- Tlou Segolela Sports Development (TSSD)
High stakes at both ends of the table
The fixture, set to take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, represents a massive crossroads for both clubs as the season nears its dramatic conclusion.
While Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men are desperate to end a long-standing league drought and overtake Mamelodi Sundowns, Magesi are fighting tooth and nail to maintain their top-flight status.
The tactical battle is expected to be intense, with Tlou Segolela predicting a game decided by the smallest of margins.
"This is a pivotal moment for both teams, with one fighting for survival and the other competing for the league championship," Segolela, who now works with the Magesi FC DStv Diski Challenge side, told KickOff.
The former speedster understands the pressure cooker environment of a title race but insists that the underdogs have the tools to cause a major upset if they remain disciplined throughout the ninety minutes.
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Tactical opportunism and the 'World Cup' mentality
Despite the gulf in quality on paper, Segolela believes the desperation of the relegation scrap can level the playing field.
He pointed to previous upsets in South African football as proof that Pirates cannot afford any complacency.
The mindset within the Magesi camp is reportedly one of total focus, treating every remaining fixture as a knockout final to ensure they avoid the drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
"The contest is highly competitive, but I believe Magesi has a legitimate chance.
"If Siwelele FC can achieve success, then why not us?
"Nonetheless, we recognise that we will be facing a formidable opponent determined to dominate the field.
"For Magesi, every game this season is akin to a World Cup qualifier.
"The fact that Pirates have not won the league in several years indicates their intense desire to prevail," Segolela concluded.
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Fear of errors in a winner-takes-all clash
With Pirates under immense pressure to keep pace with Sundowns, Segolela expects a cagey affair where the first mistake could be fatal.
The Buccaneers have been in fine form, but the weight of expectation can often lead to nervy performances against teams sitting at the bottom of the table.
Segolela anticipates a match where clinical finishing will outweigh general ball possession.
"I anticipate an engaging and exciting match for both sides. Each team will have eleven players on the field.
"The primary concern in this fixture is that Pirates are highly motivated and determined to secure victory at all costs," the former winger remarked.
"This will be a match where both teams strive diligently to avoid errors. It is likely to be a contest characterised by opportunistic play, with a focus on seizing chances when they arise."
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What’s next for Pirates
Ouaddou and his men have been surrounded by a good omen of late, following their 2-0 win over Stellenbosch on the road on Tuesday and log leaders Sundowns’ dropping two points against Kaizer Chiefs by midweek.
The four-time PSL champions, who have raised expectations over their title credentials this term after three seasons of finishing second, are not expected to back down at this critical stage of the campaign.
However, survival-driven Magesi will likely test the resolve of the visitors in Polokwane.
Pirates will hope to close the gap on points at the top of the table by the end of Saturday, and shift focus to their next fixture against Durban City on May 16, set to be their last home game.
In the sides’ previous clash, the Buccaneers prevailed 2-0 at the Chatsworth Stadium.
The Sea Robbers will wrap up the season with an away game against Orbit College on May 23 and will be hoping that a win here will gain them the title they have pined for since their last triumph back in 2011/12. .