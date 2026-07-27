Former Orlando Pirates striker predicts Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactics will bring the best out of strikers in the new season – ‘I think after the review, they realised what is needed’

Orlando Pirates legend Katlego Mashego is confident that the tactical framework being established by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will solve the scoring woes that plagued the Soweto giants last term.

While some fans expressed concern over the strike force's output, Mashego believes the technical team has done their homework following an internal assessment.

Speaking with FARPost, the former Bafana Bafana star explained that the system used by Ouaddou in the upcoming season might allow strikers to flourish and score many goals.

"I think they had a post-season review, and they probably could have identified positions they need to strengthen.

"It’s not bad having three strikers; it still creates competition for places.

"To say they should prioritise, I’m not sure.

"But maybe just look for someone to compliment Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Radiopane and [Andre] De Jong," Mashego said.



