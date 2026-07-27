Orlando Pirates
Former Orlando Pirates striker predicts Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactics will bring the best out of strikers in the new season – ‘I think after the review, they realised what is needed’
- Backpage
Strategic shifts under Ouaddou
Orlando Pirates legend Katlego Mashego is confident that the tactical framework being established by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will solve the scoring woes that plagued the Soweto giants last term.
While some fans expressed concern over the strike force's output, Mashego believes the technical team has done their homework following an internal assessment.
Speaking with FARPost, the former Bafana Bafana star explained that the system used by Ouaddou in the upcoming season might allow strikers to flourish and score many goals.
"I think they had a post-season review, and they probably could have identified positions they need to strengthen.
"It’s not bad having three strikers; it still creates competition for places.
"To say they should prioritise, I’m not sure.
"But maybe just look for someone to compliment Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Radiopane and [Andre] De Jong," Mashego said.
- Backpagepix
Addressing the scoring drought
The Buccaneers faced a difficult reality last season as their traditional forwards struggled to keep pace with the league’s top scorers.
Evidence Makgopa managed seven goals and four assists in 30 games across all competitions, while Yanela Mbuthuma registered eight goals in 32 matches.
Boitumelo Radiopane found himself further down the pecking order, failing to score in his five appearances.
Mashego was candid about these statistics but remains optimistic that the future looks much brighter for the Sea Robbers under the current coaching staff.
"Yes, Pirates strikers didn’t score many goals last season, and we have to be honest about that.
"But I think they still have capable guys who can score next season.
"I think after the review, they realised what is needed," Mashego stated.
New faces and squad competition
The arrival of Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen is seen as a major step toward revitalising the front line, especially following the departure of Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Pirates have been proactive in the transfer market to ensure they are equipped for the double challenge of domestic competition and the CAF Champions League.
The former striker argued that the loss of top scorer Mofokeng necessitates this new approach to ensure the team does not become over-reliant on a single individual.
"If you look at it that way [losing high scorer Mofokeng and Pirates forwards not scoring last season], it makes sense to have a new striker.
"Football is judged by whatever happens in a season," Mashego added.
- Backpagepix
Optimism for the new campaign
As the Betway Premiership season approaches, the focus remains on whether the likes of Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi can shoulder the burden of expectations.
Mashego is adamant that the past will not dictate the future, especially with a clear strategy now in place.
Wrapping up his thoughts on the Buccaneers' prospects, Mashego remained focused on the potential for a clean slate.
"We don’t know what the strategy is for this season.
"Maybe Evidence, Mbuthuma, [Oswin] Appollis, or [Patrick Maswanganyi] Tito will carry the team.
"It will not disrupt the team that this and that players have left the club.
"But I think they have a strategy," he explained.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting