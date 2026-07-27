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Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando Pirates preseasonOrlando Pirates
Kingsley Kobo

Former Orlando Pirates striker predicts Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactics will bring the best out of strikers in the new season – ‘I think after the review, they realised what is needed’

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
MTN 8 Cup
A. Ouaddou
P. Maswanganyi
E. Makgopa
O. Appollis
CAF Champions League
B. Radiopane
Y. Mbuthuma
South Africa

Former Buccaneers marksman Katlego Mashego has urged supporters not to panic over the club's attacking options as they prepare for the rigours of the CAF Champions League. Despite the previous season where the primary forwards struggled to find the net consistently, the retired striker believes a tactical shift under the head coach will finally unlock the team's true offensive potential.

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Strategic shifts under Ouaddou

    Orlando Pirates legend Katlego Mashego is confident that the tactical framework being established by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will solve the scoring woes that plagued the Soweto giants last term.

    While some fans expressed concern over the strike force's output, Mashego believes the technical team has done their homework following an internal assessment.

    Speaking with FARPost, the former Bafana Bafana star explained that the system used by Ouaddou in the upcoming season might allow strikers to flourish and score many goals.

    "I think they had a post-season review, and they probably could have identified positions they need to strengthen.

    "It’s not bad having three strikers; it still creates competition for places.

    "To say they should prioritise, I’m not sure.

    "But maybe just look for someone to compliment Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Radiopane and [Andre] De Jong," Mashego said.


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  • Boitumelo Radiopane Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Addressing the scoring drought

    The Buccaneers faced a difficult reality last season as their traditional forwards struggled to keep pace with the league’s top scorers.

    Evidence Makgopa managed seven goals and four assists in 30 games across all competitions, while Yanela Mbuthuma registered eight goals in 32 matches.

    Boitumelo Radiopane found himself further down the pecking order, failing to score in his five appearances.

    Mashego was candid about these statistics but remains optimistic that the future looks much brighter for the Sea Robbers under the current coaching staff.

    "Yes, Pirates strikers didn’t score many goals last season, and we have to be honest about that.

    "But I think they still have capable guys who can score next season.

    "I think after the review, they realised what is needed," Mashego stated.


  • Sebastian Pedersen Orlando Pirates

    New faces and squad competition

    The arrival of Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen is seen as a major step toward revitalising the front line, especially following the departure of Tshegofatso Mabasa.

    Pirates have been proactive in the transfer market to ensure they are equipped for the double challenge of domestic competition and the CAF Champions League.

    The former striker argued that the loss of top scorer Mofokeng necessitates this new approach to ensure the team does not become over-reliant on a single individual.

    "If you look at it that way [losing high scorer Mofokeng and Pirates forwards not scoring last season], it makes sense to have a new striker.

    "Football is judged by whatever happens in a season," Mashego added.


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  • Patrick Maswanganyi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Optimism for the new campaign

    As the Betway Premiership season approaches, the focus remains on whether the likes of Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi can shoulder the burden of expectations.

    Mashego is adamant that the past will not dictate the future, especially with a clear strategy now in place.

    Wrapping up his thoughts on the Buccaneers' prospects, Mashego remained focused on the potential for a clean slate.

    "We don’t know what the strategy is for this season.

    "Maybe Evidence, Mbuthuma, [Oswin] Appollis, or [Patrick Maswanganyi] Tito will carry the team.

    "It will not disrupt the team that this and that players have left the club.

    "But I think they have a strategy," he explained.

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