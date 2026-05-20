Former Orlando Pirates striker has called on Kaizer Chiefs to continue with co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze for the 2026/27 season – ‘A new guy will start from scratch’

As Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their final Betway Premiership fixture against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, the focus has shifted toward the future of the dugout.

Former Orlando Pirates star Phumudzo Manenzhe believes that stability is the most important factor for the Naturena-based club heading into the 2026/27 season.

The Amakhosi have undergone significant changes following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi, with Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze taking the wheel as co-coaches.

While their short-term contracts are nearing an end, Manenzhe insists that "starting from scratch" with a new appointment would only hinder the progress made during this transitional year.