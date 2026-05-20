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Former Orlando Pirates striker has called on Kaizer Chiefs to continue with co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze for the 2026/27 season – ‘A new guy will start from scratch’
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The argument for managerial continuity
As Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their final Betway Premiership fixture against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, the focus has shifted toward the future of the dugout.
Former Orlando Pirates star Phumudzo Manenzhe believes that stability is the most important factor for the Naturena-based club heading into the 2026/27 season.
The Amakhosi have undergone significant changes following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi, with Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze taking the wheel as co-coaches.
While their short-term contracts are nearing an end, Manenzhe insists that "starting from scratch" with a new appointment would only hinder the progress made during this transitional year.
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Assessing the performance under Ben Youssef and Kaze
Under the guidance of the current duo, Chiefs have seen a notable improvement in their league standing.
After a disastrous ninth-place finish in the previous season, the club has secured a third-place spot, ensuring a return to continental football via the CAF Confederation Cup.
However, it hasn't been a perfect run, as the club failed to defend their Nedbank Cup title and struggled in the group stages of CAF competition earlier in the year.
Speaking on SuperSport TV’s Extra Time, Manenzhe was firm in his assessment of the current technical team's value.
"I think if they [Ben Youssef and Kaze] stay, the Kaizer Chiefs will go a level higher," he explained, as reported by KickOff.
The analyst feels that the foundations laid over the past few months are strong enough to support a title challenge if left undisturbed.
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The risk of starting from zero
Manenzhe’s primary concern is the repetitive cycle of rebuilding that has plagued the Soweto giants over the last decade.
He warns that a new head coach would likely demand a total reset of the squad and tactical philosophy.
"But if a new guy comes in, he has to start from scratch. Keep the coaches.
"Chiefs were not even in the top eight last season," Manenzhe noted during the broadcast.
By retaining the current duo, the club would maintain its tactical identity and existing relationship between the players and staff, said the analyst, who argues that the results on the pitch justify another year at the helm.
"They have qualified now, top three, they are going to the CAF Confederations Cup with the duo that is there at the moment.
"No, give them a chance," he added.
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Future considerations at Naturena
While the sentiment for continuity is growing among some sections of the media, the final decision rests with the Chiefs management.
The club has been linked with several high-profile names across the continent, but the success of the current co-coaching model has created a difficult dilemma for the board.
The prospect of competing in Africa next season requires a settled squad and a clear plan.
The upcoming match in Durban will be the final opportunity for Ben Youssef and Kaze to make their case on the pitch.
If the board listens to Manenzhe’s advice, the focus will turn toward recruitment and strengthening the current system rather than searching for a new face to lead the team into the new season.