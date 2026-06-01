Former Orlando Pirates striker believes club have identified ideal Monnapule Saleng replacement – ‘He's one of the players who plays exactly like him’

The departure of Monnapule Saleng to Chloorkop left a significant void in the Orlando Pirates attack, but former striker James Mothibi believes the club has already moved to mitigate that loss.

Mothibi, who now runs the James Mothibi Sports Development Academy, played a pivotal role in bringing rising star Thapelo Duiker to the attention of the Sea Robbers' hierarchy.

Speaking on his commitment to scouting talent, Mothibi explained his involvement in the youngster's move to Mayfair.

"When I retired, I made a promise to myself that I would continue supporting my own project, the James Mothibi Sports Development Academy," Mothibi told the Siya crew, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

"I had a one-on-one with the coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] at the Pirates Cup Under-21 tournament this year, where I recommended a boy called Thapelo Duiker."







