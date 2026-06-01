Former Orlando Pirates striker believes club have identified ideal Monnapule Saleng replacement – ‘He's one of the players who plays exactly like him’
Identification of a new South African gem
The departure of Monnapule Saleng to Chloorkop left a significant void in the Orlando Pirates attack, but former striker James Mothibi believes the club has already moved to mitigate that loss.
Mothibi, who now runs the James Mothibi Sports Development Academy, played a pivotal role in bringing rising star Thapelo Duiker to the attention of the Sea Robbers' hierarchy.
Speaking on his commitment to scouting talent, Mothibi explained his involvement in the youngster's move to Mayfair.
"When I retired, I made a promise to myself that I would continue supporting my own project, the James Mothibi Sports Development Academy," Mothibi told the Siya crew, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
"I had a one-on-one with the coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] at the Pirates Cup Under-21 tournament this year, where I recommended a boy called Thapelo Duiker."
The stylistic heir to Monnapule Saleng
Duiker has initially joined the Pirates' reserve side after making a massive impression during youth tournaments.
However, Mothibi is convinced that the similarities between Duiker and Saleng are too striking to ignore, suggesting the talent pipeline from the North West province remains as strong as ever.
"He's one of the players who plays exactly like Saleng and he's from the same area as Saleng, Bloemhof in the North West.
"I identified that boy and recommended him to Pirates.
"They signed him and I'm telling you, look out for Thapelo Duiker," Mothibi added, highlighting the technical profile that makes the youngster such an exciting prospect for the Ghost.
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A rapid rise to the first team expected
While Duiker currently hones his craft in the DStv Diski Challenge, the expectation is that he will not remain in the youth ranks for long.
Mothibi’s endorsement carries significant weight given his history with the club, and he is predicting an imminent graduation to senior football for his protégé under the watchful eye of the Pirates technical team.
The former striker is so confident in Duiker’s ability that he has put a timeline on his development at the club.
"I'm telling that boy will sign a first-team contract with Orlando Pirates very soon," Mothibi stated.
He believes the player has the temperament and the flare required to succeed in the high-pressure environment of the Betway Premiership.
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National team and senior squad predictions
Beyond domestic success, Mothibi anticipates that Duiker will follow Saleng's footsteps onto the international stage.
With South Africa always on the hunt for creative attacking talent, the former Buccaneer expects the new signing to become a staple in the various youth structures of the national team while establishing himself as a first-team regular at club level.
"He will play for the national Under-20s and Under-23s, and he will represent Orlando Pirates in the first team," Mothibi concluded during his interview.
"That's the belief I have in that boy. If you want Saleng, you have Thapelo Duiker."