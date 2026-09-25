Former Orlando Pirates striker backs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s criticism of players’ showboating – ‘Some of the things they do are unnecessary’

The debate surrounding showboating in South African football has been reignited after Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou issued a stern warning to his squad.

Bruce Ramokadi, a man who knows exactly what it means to lead the line for the Buccaneers thrown his weight behind the coach's disciplinary measures.

The former striker noted that while South African fans traditionally appreciate individual skill, there is a clear boundary that should not be crossed during competitive fixtures.

"Sometimes some of the things they do are unnecessary," Ramokadi told KickOff.

"You don't need such things when you play football at the highest level.

"Like any South African, I don't mind showboating, but do it in a proper way.

"It's unprofessional to stand on top of the ball in this day and age."



