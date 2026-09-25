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Former Orlando Pirates striker backs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s criticism of players’ showboating – ‘Some of the things they do are unnecessary’
- Backpagepix
Ramokadi aligns with Ouaddou’s firm stance
The debate surrounding showboating in South African football has been reignited after Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou issued a stern warning to his squad.
Bruce Ramokadi, a man who knows exactly what it means to lead the line for the Buccaneers thrown his weight behind the coach's disciplinary measures.
The former striker noted that while South African fans traditionally appreciate individual skill, there is a clear boundary that should not be crossed during competitive fixtures.
"Sometimes some of the things they do are unnecessary," Ramokadi told KickOff.
"You don't need such things when you play football at the highest level.
"Like any South African, I don't mind showboating, but do it in a proper way.
"It's unprofessional to stand on top of the ball in this day and age."
- AFP
The Lionel Messi comparison
To illustrate his point, Ramokadi looked toward the global stage, using eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi as the ultimate example of how elite talent should be applied on the pitch.
The former Pirates man argued that the tendency to engage in static tricks, such as standing on the ball to taunt opponents, is a significant factor holding South African football back from reaching international benchmarks.
"That's the difference between our football and world football.
"We've been watching Lionel Messi for many years now.
"He has never done that and he's the best.
"We need positive dribbling, not this thing of standing or walking on top of the ball.
"I have never seen Messi stand on top of the ball. Even from his youth days, he has never done that," he added.
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A call for purposeful dribbling
The criticism stems from a belief that the "Kasi flavour" synonymous with South African football is being misinterpreted by the current generation.
While dribbling is a core part of the local footballing DNA, Ramokadi insists that it must be used as a tool to create chances rather than as a method of disrespecting the opposition.
"Dribble with a purpose, dribble to eliminate an opponent," he added, reinforcing the idea that flair should always be functional.
By siding with Ouaddou, Ramokadi joins a growing chorus of former players who believe that for Pirates to reclaim their status as a dominant force, the players must align their natural talents with the tactical rigour demanded by their technical bench.
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Managing the youth at Mayfair
The current Pirates squad is laden with emerging talent, many of whom have been promoted through the ranks and are eager to showcase their abilities on a grand stage.
As the Buccaneers look to move forward, the support from a club legend like Ramokadi provides Ouaddou with important backing in the public eye.
It reinforces the message that the coach's demands are not about stifling creativity, but about refining it for the benefit of the team's results.
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