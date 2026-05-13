Former Orlando Pirates star Teko Modise gives candid assessment of Mamelodi Sundowns shock defeat against TS Galaxy - 'Emotions were all over the place'
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Title race takes a dramatic turn
Mamelodi Sundowns saw their Premier Soccer League title hopes dealt a massive blow following a chaotic 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.
The Tshwane giants found themselves in immediate trouble, conceding twice within the opening 20 minutes as Victor Letsoalo and Sedwyn George put the hosts into a commanding lead.
While Miguel Cardoso's side showed resilience to level the scores before the break through a Brayan Leon brace, the recovery proved short-lived.
The decisive blow landed just seconds after the restart when Mpho Mvelase converted a tap-in to secure all three points for the Rockets.
This result leaves Sundowns in a precarious position, knowing they now require a massive collapse from Orlando Pirates to retain their crown.
The Buccaneers simply need to navigate their final two fixtures to mathematically end the Brazilians' dominance of South African football.
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Modise reflects on emotional instability
Analysing the fallout, legendary midfielder Teko Modise suggested that the pressure of the occasion and psychological baggage played a major role in the downfall of the reigning champions.
Speaking on the nature of the performance, Modise noted that the team appeared overwhelmed by the magnitude of the task and their recent defensive struggles.
Modise provided a detailed breakdown of the mental state of the squad, stating: "Maybe also coming into the game, realising that you conceded four and how you conceded four when you really needed goals from a goal difference point of view [affected Sundowns]," Modise said as per KickOff.
"You are also playing a team that has beaten you, so you don’t come into this game with that high confidence.
"You also have a game over the weekend that is very important, for something that has been eluding you for all this time.
"So, emotions were all over the place."
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Sundowns failed to control the tempo
The former Buccaneers and Sundowns playmaker believes that Cardoso’s men lacked the composure required to navigate a high-stakes encounter against a bogey team.
Despite the tactical quality available in the squad, Modise felt they were playing the occasion rather than the match, leading to disjointed periods of play where they were unable to impose their usual rhythm.
Modise added: "I could see in certain moments that I said Sundowns needs to slow down a little bit, get rid of the emotions, and they need to play the game of football.
"Unfortunately, they were doing that in glimpses; they never really got into the game.
"Kudos to TS Galaxy; they never really gave Sundowns a chance to be in the league."
The result marks a significant shift in the power dynamics of the PSL as the season reaches its boiling point.
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What comes next for Sundowns?
The Tswane giants have concluded their 2025/26 season in the PSL.
Downs could be surrendering their league championship to Pirates, having won the title for the past eight seasons.
The Chloorkop outfit is sitting at the summit of the log, standing with 68 points in 30 games, and they hope for a miracle for the second-place Sea Robber to lose both their remaining matches.
Pirates are on 65 points, and a win against Durban City FC over the weekend will see them crowned the league winners as they have a superior goal difference over the defending champions.
Meanwhile, Miguel Cardoso charges are left with the two-legged CAF Champions League final, where they'll face Moroccan giants AS FAR.