Former Orlando Pirates star Teko Modise gives candid assessment of Mamelodi Sundowns shock defeat against TS Galaxy - 'Emotions were all over the place'

Mamelodi Sundowns saw their Premier Soccer League title hopes dealt a massive blow following a chaotic 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

The Tshwane giants found themselves in immediate trouble, conceding twice within the opening 20 minutes as Victor Letsoalo and Sedwyn George put the hosts into a commanding lead.

While Miguel Cardoso's side showed resilience to level the scores before the break through a Brayan Leon brace, the recovery proved short-lived.

The decisive blow landed just seconds after the restart when Mpho Mvelase converted a tap-in to secure all three points for the Rockets.

This result leaves Sundowns in a precarious position, knowing they now require a massive collapse from Orlando Pirates to retain their crown.

The Buccaneers simply need to navigate their final two fixtures to mathematically end the Brazilians' dominance of South African football.







