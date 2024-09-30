Former Orlando Pirates star slams Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns referees - 'Hard work in training wasted by poor refereeing decisions'
The man nicknamed Shuffle has voiced his frustrations regarding the officiating in the country following the blockbuster clash.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Offside controversy surrounding Rayners goal
- Mahlangu voiced his frustrations
- He highlights ongoing issues with refereeing in PSL
🟢📱