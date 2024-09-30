Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates midfielder Jabu MahlanguBackpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Former Orlando Pirates star slams Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns referees - 'Hard work in training wasted by poor refereeing decisions'

Kaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCN. NabiM. Mngqithi

The man nicknamed Shuffle has voiced his frustrations regarding the officiating in the country following the blockbuster clash.

  • Offside controversy surrounding Rayners goal
  • Mahlangu voiced his frustrations
  • He highlights ongoing issues with refereeing in PSL
