Former Orlando Pirates star questions Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'There's a problem with you as a national team coach'

The exclusion of rising Al-Ettifaq club star Mohau Nkota has dominated the headlines, with Benedict Vilakazi leading the chorus of disapproval.

Despite Nkota’s resurgent run in the Saudi Arabian top-flight, Broos opted to leave him out of the 32-man preliminary list, citing a dip in psychological form following the passing of the youngster's father.

However, the former Buccaneers midfielder remains unconvinced by the explanation.

Vilakazi also questioned the absence of Sipho Mbule, who has found game time hard to come by at club level but remains a proven quantity on the international stage.

"Where is Nkota? Why select Sebelebele instead of Nkota?" questioned the Pirates legend as quoted on KickOff.

He argued that Sipho Mbule should have been prioritized over Durban City’s Brooklyn Poggenpoel, noting: "...someone who has been there before, someone who knows what it takes, someone who played in the AFCON just recently."