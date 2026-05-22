Former Orlando Pirates star questions Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'There's a problem with you as a national team coach'
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The Nkota and Mbule debate
The exclusion of rising Al-Ettifaq club star Mohau Nkota has dominated the headlines, with Benedict Vilakazi leading the chorus of disapproval.
Despite Nkota’s resurgent run in the Saudi Arabian top-flight, Broos opted to leave him out of the 32-man preliminary list, citing a dip in psychological form following the passing of the youngster's father.
However, the former Buccaneers midfielder remains unconvinced by the explanation.
Vilakazi also questioned the absence of Sipho Mbule, who has found game time hard to come by at club level but remains a proven quantity on the international stage.
"Where is Nkota? Why select Sebelebele instead of Nkota?" questioned the Pirates legend as quoted on KickOff.
He argued that Sipho Mbule should have been prioritized over Durban City’s Brooklyn Poggenpoel, noting: "...someone who has been there before, someone who knows what it takes, someone who played in the AFCON just recently."
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Questions over selection criteria
Vilakazi did not hold back when discussing the inclusion of players he deems inferior to those left at home.
He pointed specifically to the roles assigned to players like Kamogelo Sebelebele.
"You select Sebelebele as a forward, but at his club, he plays as a right-back. It's confusing. So, I'd rather have Nkota in the place of Sebelebele," he explained.
His criticism extended to other areas of the pitch, expressing doubt over Sphephelo Sithole's contribution.
"The other midfielders in the squad can do what Poggenpoel has. And also, Sithole… I have seen him before; he is not going to give us anything.
"Instead of having [Kamogelo] Sebelebele in the squad, I would rather have Tashreeq Morris, who’s got speed and can deliver to his teammates," Vilakazi added.
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The Lorch and Xulu comparison
Perhaps the most stinging part of Vilakazi’s critique involved the omission of Thembinkosi Lorch.
The veteran was a standout performer at the Club World Cup, yet Broos has seemingly closed the door on his selection.
This inconsistency in Broos’ logic—especially when compared to his past faith in Siyanda Xulu—is what frustrated ‘Tso’ the most.
“But anyway, if you don't select a player who was buzzing at a Club World Cup, Thembinkosi Lorch, surely there's a problem with you as a national team coach," Vilakazi fired.
"There was a time when this coach of ours used to select a clubless Siyanda Xulu and even took him to AFCON."
This perceived double standard has led many to question whether Broos is applying a fair set of rules to the entire player pool.
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Defensive experience under the microscope
While most of the squad came under fire, the goalkeeping department was the only area that earned a pass from Vilakazi.
However, the defense was another story.
He believes Broos is making a mistake by ignoring the veteran leadership of Grant Kekana, despite any recent individual errors the Mamelodi Sundowns man might have committed.
"But when it comes to the defenders, you can't tell me Grant Kekana can't fit here.
"You can't judge him by his recent mistakes; football is a game of mistakes," Vilakazi insisted.
He concluded by emphasizing the need for cool heads at a major tournament, stating, “He is more experienced than all the selected defenders. We need him there."