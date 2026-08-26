Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Former Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah nearing North African move after failed Mamelodi Sundowns switch - 'The deal will be concluded by the end of this week'

Premier Soccer League
O. Ndah
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
MTN 8 Cup
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United

Ex-Buccaneers defender is on the verge of completing a surprising move to North Africa following the collapse of talks with African champions. The Nigerian international has been searching for a new home after his brief stint with Stellenbosch came to an end during the current transfer window.

  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpagepix

    Sundowns move collapses over registration issues

    Mamelodi Sundowns were heavily linked with a move for Olisa Ndah following his departure from Stellenbosch at the conclusion of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

    The Brazilians were keen to bolster their defensive ranks with the experienced Super Eagles star, but the deal ultimately hit a significant stumbling block regarding the player's registration status.

    This requirement proved to be the undoing of the potential blockbuster move, leaving the 28-year-old to look elsewhere for his next professional challenge.




    • Advertisement
  • Olisa Ndah, StellenboschStellenbosch

    Agent confirms Libyan deal is imminent

    With the domestic window progressing and the Sundowns opportunity off the table, Ndah’s representatives have moved swiftly to secure a future in North Africa.

    Libya has emerged as the primary destination for the gifted centre-back, who is eager to return to peak competitive form after a period marked by frustrating injury setbacks.

    Speaking on the status of the Nigerian international, Makaab provided a positive update on his client's physical condition and the ongoing talks.

    “Olisa Ndah is fit and ready for his new chapter to continue showcasing his talent. So at the moment we are working on a deal with a Libyan club, which I can’t disclose now,” Makaab told FARPost.

    “We are hoping that the deal will be concluded by the end of this week.”





  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Successful Pirates legacy

    Ndah remains a respected figure in South African football, largely due to his highly successful tenure with Pirates before his eventual departure.

    During his time with the Buccaneers, the Nigerian became a cornerstone of their defensive unit, making 81 appearances across all competitions.

    His contributions were vital in helping the Soweto giants secure silverware, including three MTN8 titles and a Betway Premiership crown, while also contributing a goal and maintaining numerous clean sheets during his stay at the club.

    However, his career trajectory was slightly altered by persistent injuries that hampered his consistency toward the end of his Pirates stay.

    After mutually parting ways with the Sea Robbers halfway through last season, he joined Stellenbosch as a free agent in an attempt to revitalise his career.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando Pirates, September 2024BackPagePix

    New horizons in North African

    The move to Libya represents a fresh start for a player who still has his best years ahead of him if he can maintain his fitness.

    The Libyan league has increasingly become a viable destination for top African talent, offering competitive salaries and a gateway to other major North African markets.

    As the final details of the contract are ironed out, Ndah’s camp is confident that the move will provide the stability he needs following a turbulent year.

    The defender’s ability to read the game and his composure on the ball make him an attractive prospect for any side in the Mediterranean region.

MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Premier Soccer League
Kruger United crest
Kruger United
KUN
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP