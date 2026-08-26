Former Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah nearing North African move after failed Mamelodi Sundowns switch - 'The deal will be concluded by the end of this week'

Mamelodi Sundowns were heavily linked with a move for Olisa Ndah following his departure from Stellenbosch at the conclusion of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

The Brazilians were keen to bolster their defensive ranks with the experienced Super Eagles star, but the deal ultimately hit a significant stumbling block regarding the player's registration status.

This requirement proved to be the undoing of the potential blockbuster move, leaving the 28-year-old to look elsewhere for his next professional challenge.











