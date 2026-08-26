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Former Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah nearing North African move after failed Mamelodi Sundowns switch - 'The deal will be concluded by the end of this week'
- Backpagepix
Sundowns move collapses over registration issues
Mamelodi Sundowns were heavily linked with a move for Olisa Ndah following his departure from Stellenbosch at the conclusion of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.
The Brazilians were keen to bolster their defensive ranks with the experienced Super Eagles star, but the deal ultimately hit a significant stumbling block regarding the player's registration status.
This requirement proved to be the undoing of the potential blockbuster move, leaving the 28-year-old to look elsewhere for his next professional challenge.
- Stellenbosch
Agent confirms Libyan deal is imminent
With the domestic window progressing and the Sundowns opportunity off the table, Ndah’s representatives have moved swiftly to secure a future in North Africa.
Libya has emerged as the primary destination for the gifted centre-back, who is eager to return to peak competitive form after a period marked by frustrating injury setbacks.
Speaking on the status of the Nigerian international, Makaab provided a positive update on his client's physical condition and the ongoing talks.
“Olisa Ndah is fit and ready for his new chapter to continue showcasing his talent. So at the moment we are working on a deal with a Libyan club, which I can’t disclose now,” Makaab told FARPost.
“We are hoping that the deal will be concluded by the end of this week.”
- Backpage
Successful Pirates legacy
Ndah remains a respected figure in South African football, largely due to his highly successful tenure with Pirates before his eventual departure.
During his time with the Buccaneers, the Nigerian became a cornerstone of their defensive unit, making 81 appearances across all competitions.
His contributions were vital in helping the Soweto giants secure silverware, including three MTN8 titles and a Betway Premiership crown, while also contributing a goal and maintaining numerous clean sheets during his stay at the club.
However, his career trajectory was slightly altered by persistent injuries that hampered his consistency toward the end of his Pirates stay.
After mutually parting ways with the Sea Robbers halfway through last season, he joined Stellenbosch as a free agent in an attempt to revitalise his career.
- BackPagePix
New horizons in North African
The move to Libya represents a fresh start for a player who still has his best years ahead of him if he can maintain his fitness.
The Libyan league has increasingly become a viable destination for top African talent, offering competitive salaries and a gateway to other major North African markets.
As the final details of the contract are ironed out, Ndah’s camp is confident that the move will provide the stability he needs following a turbulent year.
The defender’s ability to read the game and his composure on the ball make him an attractive prospect for any side in the Mediterranean region.
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