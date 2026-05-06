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Former Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi's staggering salary at Chicago Fire FC revealed to make him one of Bafana Bafana's best paid players
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A massive financial jump from the PSL
Having traded the Soweto giants for the Windy City in January, the 20-year-old defender signed a lucrative four-year deal worth approximately R50 million.
While the optics of the move raised eyebrows back home, the numbers behind the contract explain why the opportunity was impossible to turn down for the rising star.
According to recent IOL, Mbokazi is taking home a staggering monthly salary of between R1.3m and R1.5m.
This puts his annual earnings in the region of R15.6m to R18m, a figure that dwarfs the compensation packages typically seen in the South African top flight.
Even when accounting for the exchange rate, the youngster is reportedly sitting among the upper echelon of earners in Major League Soccer.
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Surpassing the PSL’s top earners
To put Mbokazi’s new earnings into perspective, one only needs to look at the highest-paid players remaining in South Africa.
Mamelodi Sundowns captain and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is widely believed to be the top earner in the PSL, with a monthly take-home pay of roughly R500,000.
Mbokazi, who does not turn 21 until September, is effectively earning triple what the country's best goalkeeper receives.
The defender's contract also includes an option to extend his stay through 2029, potentially keeping him in the United States for the prime years of his career while continuing to build on this substantial financial foundation.
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Broos and the agent controversy
Despite the financial success of the transfer, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been vocal about his frustration regarding the move.
The Belgian tactician criticized the decision-making process behind the transfer, suggesting that footballing development was sacrificed for monetary gain and aiming a pointed barb at the player's representative, Basia Michaels.
Broos was clear in his assessment at the time, stating: "But I know what happened.
"A woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing and thinking, ‘how much can I get?'"
The remarks caused a furore and Broos issued an apology the following week.
While the coach remains concerned about the level of competition in MLS compared to European leagues, Mbokazi appears focused on making his mark in America while enjoying the benefits of his blockbuster deal.
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What's next for Mbekezeli Mbokazi?
After making a high-profile move from Pirates to Chicago Fire, Mboazi has remained one of the most-talked-about players in both his home country of South Africa and his new home in the USA.
The hard-tackling defender is expected to play a major role for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the USA.
The Pirates youth product could attract interest from big European clubs should he continue his rich vein of form in the colours of South Africa at the global showpiece.