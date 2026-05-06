Former Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi's staggering salary at Chicago Fire FC revealed to make him one of Bafana Bafana's best paid players

Having traded the Soweto giants for the Windy City in January, the 20-year-old defender signed a lucrative four-year deal worth approximately R50 million.

While the optics of the move raised eyebrows back home, the numbers behind the contract explain why the opportunity was impossible to turn down for the rising star.

According to recent IOL , Mbokazi is taking home a staggering monthly salary of between R1.3m and R1.5m.

This puts his annual earnings in the region of R15.6m to R18m, a figure that dwarfs the compensation packages typically seen in the South African top flight.

Even when accounting for the exchange rate, the youngster is reportedly sitting among the upper echelon of earners in Major League Soccer.







