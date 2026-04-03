Former Orlando Pirates star insists Iqraam Rayners is better than 'all those strikers' and expresses disappointment in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for snubbing Mamelodi Sundowns forward

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners is one of the Premier Soccer League Golden Boot contenders.

The 30-year-old has shown some consistency whenever given the chance to play by Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso.

But he has, surprisingly, been overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Former Orlando Pirates forward Andries Sebola feels Rayners will emerge as this season's top goal-scorer and also deserves to be in the national team.