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Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Former Orlando Pirates star insists Iqraam Rayners is better than 'all those strikers' and expresses disappointment in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for snubbing Mamelodi Sundowns forward

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
I. Rayners
L. Foster
E. Makgopa

The race for the Premier Soccer League Golden Boot is heating up, with the Masandawana star firmly among the leading contenders. He has kept himself in the conversation for the top-scorer crown. However, his impressive exploits in front of goal have not earned the national team coach's appreciation.

  • Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Rayners among PSL top scorers

    Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners is one of the Premier Soccer League Golden Boot contenders.

    The 30-year-old has shown some consistency whenever given the chance to play by Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso.

    But he has, surprisingly, been overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

    Former Orlando Pirates forward Andries Sebola feels Rayners will emerge as this season's top goal-scorer and also deserves to be in the national team.

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  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Rayners tipped for Golden Boot award

    “I still believe that if the Sundowns coach [Miguel Cardoso] can give Rayners more time on the field, he’s going to score more goals for Sundowns and be the top scorer,” Sebola told Soccer Laduma.

    “Rayners is a goal poacher. He can position himself well and he’s got speed, and he’s a good finisher. Brayan León can score goals, but he’s short-tempered. So he’s getting unnecessary yellow cards.

    “For me, Rayners is better than all those strikers who are competing for the top scorer award.”

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Disappointed in Broos

    “I’m surprised and very disappointed with Hugo Broos [Bafana coach] because he’s not selecting or playing Rayners. I understand Rayners had some medical problems, but he looks like he has recovered. We need a striker like him,” added Sebola.

    “If you look at Lyle Foster, he’s playing more on the right for Burnley and not as an outright striker. I don’t think it’s a good idea to ignore Rayners. We still need him more than anybody at Bafana Bafana.”

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  • Evidence Makgopa, Bafana Bafana, Kamaradini Mamdu, Ghana, December 2025Backpage

    No improvement in Makgopa

    Bafana legend Mark Williams has backed Rayners to be included in the national team, saying he sees no improvement in Makgopa.

    “You always want to improve. I don’t see an improvement in Makgopa. I like him, and Rayners hasn’t been given the opportunity, which is unfair,” Williams told FARPost.

    Sundowns are the best team, and Rayners is not there by hook or crook, but because he is scoring. But why is he not in the national team?

    “You see, this goes back to what I was saying. If you don’t call up Rayners, where do you think he is going to get international football experience?”

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