Former Orlando Pirates star Eugene Zwane gives honest admission about Daniel Msendami's loan move: 'He’s too valuable for the club'

Orlando Pirates’ decision to loan Daniel Msendami back to Marumo Gallants has raised eyebrows across the Betway Premiership, particularly given the winger's promising start to life in Soweto.

The move was confirmed as part of a complex transfer arrangement that saw Msendami and Abdoulaye Mariko head to the North West-based side, while the Buccaneers secured the permanent signing of Bheki Mabuza in exchange.

Former Pirates star Eugene Zwane believes that the move is less about a lack of quality and more about the tactical requirements of a squad competing on multiple fronts.

The Zimbabwean international had struggled to cement a regular starting berth, making only eight appearances last term after his January arrival.



