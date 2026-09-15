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Former Orlando Pirates star Eugene Zwane gives honest admission about Daniel Msendami's loan move: 'He’s too valuable for the club'
- Orlando Pirates
Raised eyebrows
Orlando Pirates’ decision to loan Daniel Msendami back to Marumo Gallants has raised eyebrows across the Betway Premiership, particularly given the winger's promising start to life in Soweto.
The move was confirmed as part of a complex transfer arrangement that saw Msendami and Abdoulaye Mariko head to the North West-based side, while the Buccaneers secured the permanent signing of Bheki Mabuza in exchange.
Former Pirates star Eugene Zwane believes that the move is less about a lack of quality and more about the tactical requirements of a squad competing on multiple fronts.
The Zimbabwean international had struggled to cement a regular starting berth, making only eight appearances last term after his January arrival.
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Reasons behind the exit
Zwane elaborated on the specific logic that drove the decision-makers at Orlando Pirates.
He suggested that the current composition of the squad meant Msendami might have found himself limited to cameos or left out of the matchday squad entirely. Rather than allowing a talented asset to stagnate, the club opted for a proactive approach.
“You know, I think it’s also a tactical thing to say, ‘Okay, given the profile of the player and what the player is likely to do for us, maybe we are sufficiently covered in that area,'” Zwane told FARPost.
The former player's insight highlights the competitive nature of the Pirates squad, where competition for places in the final third is notoriously fierce.
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Msendami’s value to the Bucs
One of the most striking aspects of Zwane’s analysis was his insistence that Msendami remains a high-value asset for Orlando Pirates.
He made it clear that fans should not view this loan as a sign that the winger has no future at the club.
Zwane further explained the reasoning by stating: “But he’s too valuable for the club to let him sit in the stands, so they decided to let him go somewhere where he will consistently play, and at the right time, they would bring him back.
"That could be one of the reasons behind the loan move."
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The purpose of loan deals
The veteran also touched upon the common misconceptions surrounding loan deals in South African football. Often, a loan is seen as the beginning of the end for a player’s tenure at a big club, but Zwane argues that this is a simplistic view.
“You know, players are not always loaned out because they don’t have any value to add to their clubs,” Zwane added.
“It’s usually because of a particular area or the profile of the player; they already have several players with similar characteristics. Therefore, they loan the player out to continue playing and stay fit."
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