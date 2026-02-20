Former Orlando Pirates star defends Relebohile Mofokeng after poor showing in Mamelodi Sundowns defeat - 'You cannot expect him to carry a team'

Prior to the game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng played in the No. 10 role in matches against Magesi, AmaZulu, and Marumo Gallants.

The 21-year-old delivered three goals and two assists from the position owing to his intelligence on and off the ball.

However, against Sundowns, Mofokeng was pushed wide alongside Oswin Appollis to pave the way for Patrick Maswanganyi, who was played behind Yanela Mbuthuma.

The switch didn't work as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had anticipated and resulted in Mofokeng having a poor game by his recent standards.

Former Pirates midfielder Aubrey Lekwane has now jumped to defend Mofokeng, insisting his performance was not his doing alone, and further pointing out that he is not ready for the responsibility of 'carrying' the Buccaneers team.