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Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Former Orlando Pirates star calls PSL title race 'over' as Mamelodi Sundowns close in on glory - 'Every time it's crucial, we slip up'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC

The former Soweto giants goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs has delivered a brutal reality check to the Buccaneers faithful, claiming the Premier Soccer League title race is effectively over. Despite his deep emotional ties to the club, the legendary shot-stopper believes Sundowns' vast experience and Pirates' tendency to stumble at the finish line have handed the crown back to the Brazilians.

  • Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Pirates legend concedes title defeat

    Orlando Pirates’ Premier Soccer League title hopes are slipping away, with club legend Moeneeb Josephs delivering a frank assessment following a recent draw.

    With six games left for the Buccaneers and seven for Mamelodi Sundowns, Josephs believes the Soweto giants have lacked the clinical edge required in the final stretch, leaving Sundowns as firm favourites to retain their crown.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Sundowns' experience proves the difference

    Josephs believes the Chloorkop outfit's sustained dominance and winning experience have given them a psychological edge over the Mayfair side, who still lack consistency in the closing stages of the season.

    “Sundowns have got acres and miles of an abundance of experience in doing this thing. You know? We had them by the neck about four or five games ago. We had them, the chance, and then we slipped up,” Josephs told the Soccer Beat podcast.

    “Every time when it’s crucial for us, we slip up. And that, for me, was the frustrating part. When we had a little bit of a chance just to put a little bit of a lock on them, we slipped up, you know?”


  • Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mentality concerns at Orlando

    “So for me, the mindset is not ready yet. As much as I’d love my team to win this league for the way they have played this season… God, if there was a league title for the way you played, for unbelievable character, and everything, I would hand it to them," he continued.

    "But unfortunately, that is not the way the league is won. This league is won by points. And as for who comes out the best, right? And if you’ve been doing the best all season, and you lose the last game and the last point, then unfortunately, you’re not going to be the best."

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    A race out of Pirates' control

    Josephs painted a realistic picture of the title race, highlighting the dominance of Sundowns and how the numbers have pushed Pirates out of control of their own destiny.

    “If we were competing with a Sekhukhune or AmaZulu, I was going to feel we had a chance. But this is Sundowns. They know how to do this. They have won it for how many years in a row? Six, seven years in a row? [Eight times]… If we add up all our available points, it will be 73 points. And if we add up Sundowns’ points, it will be 77. So it’s not in our control. And that is not how I like to compete…” Josephs explained.

    He reflected on his comments with honesty and perspective, making it clear he was speaking from personal feeling rather than speaking for the entire Orlando Pirates faithful.

    “Listen, don't. You must also understand, yes, I am an Orlando Pirates supporter, but I also have my own feelings. So if I voice my opinion of how I feel, that’s how I feel. That’s not how everybody else should feel, you know?” he concluded.