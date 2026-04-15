Former Orlando Pirates star calls PSL title race 'over' as Mamelodi Sundowns close in on glory - 'Every time it's crucial, we slip up'

Josephs believes the Chloorkop outfit's sustained dominance and winning experience have given them a psychological edge over the Mayfair side, who still lack consistency in the closing stages of the season.

“Sundowns have got acres and miles of an abundance of experience in doing this thing. You know? We had them by the neck about four or five games ago. We had them, the chance, and then we slipped up,” Josephs told the Soccer Beat podcast.

“Every time when it’s crucial for us, we slip up. And that, for me, was the frustrating part. When we had a little bit of a chance just to put a little bit of a lock on them, we slipped up, you know?”



