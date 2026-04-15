Former Orlando Pirates star calls PSL title race 'over' as Mamelodi Sundowns close in on glory - 'Every time it's crucial, we slip up'
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Pirates legend concedes title defeat
Orlando Pirates’ Premier Soccer League title hopes are slipping away, with club legend Moeneeb Josephs delivering a frank assessment following a recent draw.
With six games left for the Buccaneers and seven for Mamelodi Sundowns, Josephs believes the Soweto giants have lacked the clinical edge required in the final stretch, leaving Sundowns as firm favourites to retain their crown.
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Sundowns' experience proves the difference
Josephs believes the Chloorkop outfit's sustained dominance and winning experience have given them a psychological edge over the Mayfair side, who still lack consistency in the closing stages of the season.
“Sundowns have got acres and miles of an abundance of experience in doing this thing. You know? We had them by the neck about four or five games ago. We had them, the chance, and then we slipped up,” Josephs told the Soccer Beat podcast.
“Every time when it’s crucial for us, we slip up. And that, for me, was the frustrating part. When we had a little bit of a chance just to put a little bit of a lock on them, we slipped up, you know?”
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Mentality concerns at Orlando
“So for me, the mindset is not ready yet. As much as I’d love my team to win this league for the way they have played this season… God, if there was a league title for the way you played, for unbelievable character, and everything, I would hand it to them," he continued.
"But unfortunately, that is not the way the league is won. This league is won by points. And as for who comes out the best, right? And if you’ve been doing the best all season, and you lose the last game and the last point, then unfortunately, you’re not going to be the best."
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A race out of Pirates' control
Josephs painted a realistic picture of the title race, highlighting the dominance of Sundowns and how the numbers have pushed Pirates out of control of their own destiny.
“If we were competing with a Sekhukhune or AmaZulu, I was going to feel we had a chance. But this is Sundowns. They know how to do this. They have won it for how many years in a row? Six, seven years in a row? [Eight times]… If we add up all our available points, it will be 73 points. And if we add up Sundowns’ points, it will be 77. So it’s not in our control. And that is not how I like to compete…” Josephs explained.
He reflected on his comments with honesty and perspective, making it clear he was speaking from personal feeling rather than speaking for the entire Orlando Pirates faithful.
“Listen, don't. You must also understand, yes, I am an Orlando Pirates supporter, but I also have my own feelings. So if I voice my opinion of how I feel, that’s how I feel. That’s not how everybody else should feel, you know?” he concluded.