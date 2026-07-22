Former Orlando Pirates star Brighton Mhlongo picks Goalkeeper of the Season: 'He’s done tremendously well for the club'
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Chaine leads the race for top honours
The race for the Goalkeeper of the Season award has become a three-way battle between some of the finest gloves in South Africa.
The nominees for the prestigious prize include Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ricardo Goss, and Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen, although the exclusion of Ronwen Williams has caused some spirited debate.
Mhlongo, who knows exactly what it takes to defend the sticks for the Soweto giants, highlighted Chaine's extraordinary consistency as the primary reason for his selection.
The former Pirates man noted that Chaine has not only established himself as the undisputed number one at Mayfair but has also eclipsed records set by legendary figures of the past.
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Breaking records at Mayfair
One of the most significant achievements of Chaine's campaign was surpassing a milestone previously held by one of the club's greatest-ever keepers.
“Sipho Chaine…he’s done tremendously well for the club, surpassing Moneeb Josephs’ record of clean sheets at the club,” said Mhlongo as per iDiski Times.
“He won the treble as well, consistently performing at the highest level and being rewarded with a Bafana Bafana call-up at the World Cup.
“It goes without saying, he won the Goalkeeper of the Season in the 2024/25 season. There were questions about why, because Sundowns won the league.
“But I think he doubled up; he did himself a huge favour by just performing the way he did."
The statistics back up Mhlongo's claim, as Chaine's shutouts played a pivotal role in Pirates' charge toward silverware. The shot-stopper has transformed from a rotation player into an indispensable asset, showing remarkable growth in his shot-stopping and distribution.
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A treble-winning campaign and World Cup recognition
Beyond individual accolades, Chaine's contribution to the team's collective success cannot be overlooked.
Mhlongo pointed out that the keeper's impact extended to winning trophies and earning international recognition on the world's biggest stage.
The call-up to represent South Africa at the FIFA World Cup served as the ultimate validation for Chaine's hard work.
Being part of the Bafana Bafana squad that participated in the global showpiece has elevated his profile significantly.
Mhlongo believes that these types of achievements, combined with the silverware won at club level, make it nearly impossible to overlook Chaine when the votes are tallied for the season's best individual performers.
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Silencing the critics through performance
Despite winning the award in the previous 2024/25 campaign, Chaine faced questions from those who felt the prize should belong to a league-winning goalkeeper.
However, Mhlongo believes the Pirates man has now silenced those doubters for good.
“It goes without saying, he won the Goalkeeper of the Season in the 2024/25 season.
"There were questions about why, because Sundowns won the league."
Mhlongo concluded by insisting that the evidence for Chaine's superiority is undeniable when looking at the cold, hard facts.
“I don’t even know why I’m explaining this because sometimes it’s received otherwise.
"But look at the numbers, performances, and the achievements of the team and as an individual.
"Sipho Chaine is the Goalkeeper of the Season, in my opinion,” he stated.
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