Former Orlando Pirates star Brighton Mhlongo picks Goalkeeper of the Season: 'He’s done tremendously well for the club'

The race for the Goalkeeper of the Season award has become a three-way battle between some of the finest gloves in South Africa.

The nominees for the prestigious prize include Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ricardo Goss, and Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen, although the exclusion of Ronwen Williams has caused some spirited debate.

Mhlongo, who knows exactly what it takes to defend the sticks for the Soweto giants, highlighted Chaine's extraordinary consistency as the primary reason for his selection.

The former Pirates man noted that Chaine has not only established himself as the undisputed number one at Mayfair but has also eclipsed records set by legendary figures of the past.