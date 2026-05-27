Former Orlando Pirates speedster on the driving force behind Abdeslam Ouaddou’s remarkable treble triumph – ‘Now, it’s not a secret, all we want is the CAF Champions League'
- Backpage
Overcoming the shadow of Jose Riveiro
Abdeslam Ouaddou arrived at Orlando Pirates facing a mountain of pressure, tasked with following in the footsteps of his popular and successful predecessor Jose Riveiro.
The Spaniard had left a significant mark on the club, securing five major honours during his stay, including three consecutive MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups.
Many questioned whether a new face could maintain that momentum or if the Soweto giants would undergo a period of transition.
Speaking to FARPost, former Pirates winger Tlou Segolela admitted that the appointment was met with scepticism.
"Well, you can tell that Pirates is a very demanding team in terms of results.
"So, coach Ouaddou came in with pressure, you know," Segolela said.
"Most of the fans didn’t know much about him, and he was taking over from Jose Riveiro, the coach who had been winning trophies and chasing Mamelodi Sundowns."
- Backpagepix
Restoring domestic dominance to Mayfair
Despite the initial uncertainty surrounding his arrival for the 2025/26 campaign, Ouaddou delivered one of the most successful seasons in the club's history.
The Buccaneers managed to clinch the Betway Premiership title, their first league crown in 14 years, effectively ending the eight-year stranglehold held by Mamelodi Sundowns.
This triumph was supplemented by victories in the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup.
Segolela believes the nature of the finish outweighed any early concerns about the coach’s pedigree.
"So, the fans were asking themselves questions: ‘Did we really make a good move in hiring coach Ouaddou in terms of carrying on from where Riveiro left off?’
"But the truth is that it is not how you start the season; it is how you finish the season that is very important," the man affectionately known as 'Gautrain' explained.
- Backpage
The power of man-management and passion
According to Segolela, the catalyst for this clean sweep lay is Ouaddou's ability to connect with his squad on a personal level.
The former Moroccan international reportedly fostered an environment of open communication and high intensity, which resonated deeply with both the veteran players and the new recruits brought in during the transfer window.
"You can tell that the coach, Ouaddou, is very passionate.
"He engages with the players. You can tell there’s a lot of communication in the dressing room.
"There’s a positive atmosphere that he has brought into the team.
"When a new player arrives, he shows he wants to play for the team," Segolela added.
- Backpage
Looking ahead to the CAF Champions League
While the domestic treble has cemented Ouaddou's place in Pirates folklore, the expectations at a club of this stature never dwindle.
Segolela insists that the focus must now shift towards continental glory, with the club's supporters desperate to see the famous skull and crossbones embroidered with a second star by winning the CAF Champions League.
"I think the club made the right acquisition by bringing in coach Ouaddou.
"But will he continue with what he has started to take us further?
"Because now, it’s not a secret; all we want is the CAF Champions League," Segolela concluded.