Former Orlando Pirates speedster on the driving force behind Abdeslam Ouaddou’s remarkable treble triumph – ‘Now, it’s not a secret, all we want is the CAF Champions League'

Abdeslam Ouaddou arrived at Orlando Pirates facing a mountain of pressure, tasked with following in the footsteps of his popular and successful predecessor Jose Riveiro.

The Spaniard had left a significant mark on the club, securing five major honours during his stay, including three consecutive MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups.

Many questioned whether a new face could maintain that momentum or if the Soweto giants would undergo a period of transition.

Speaking to FARPost, former Pirates winger Tlou Segolela admitted that the appointment was met with scepticism.

"Well, you can tell that Pirates is a very demanding team in terms of results.

"So, coach Ouaddou came in with pressure, you know," Segolela said.

"Most of the fans didn’t know much about him, and he was taking over from Jose Riveiro, the coach who had been winning trophies and chasing Mamelodi Sundowns."



