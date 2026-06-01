Former Orlando Pirates skipper hails youth revolution and urges the 'historical' generation to go on to 'earn the second star for the club'

Orlando Pirates have firmly re-established themselves as the dominant force in South African football, securing a sensational domestic treble.

By adding the Betway Premiership title to their MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies, the Sea Robbers have completed a trophy haul that has left supporters and club legends alike in awe of their tactical evolution.

Benson Mhlongo, who previously captained the side, believes this success is the result of a deliberate long-term strategy rather than a sudden stroke of luck.

Reflecting on the campaign, Mhlongo noted that the level of performance across the board made it impossible to single out individual brilliance, as the entire collective functioned at a historic level.