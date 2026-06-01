Former Orlando Pirates skipper hails youth revolution and urges the 'historical' generation to go on to 'earn the second star for the club'
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A domestic treble for the ages
Orlando Pirates have firmly re-established themselves as the dominant force in South African football, securing a sensational domestic treble.
By adding the Betway Premiership title to their MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies, the Sea Robbers have completed a trophy haul that has left supporters and club legends alike in awe of their tactical evolution.
Benson Mhlongo, who previously captained the side, believes this success is the result of a deliberate long-term strategy rather than a sudden stroke of luck.
Reflecting on the campaign, Mhlongo noted that the level of performance across the board made it impossible to single out individual brilliance, as the entire collective functioned at a historic level.
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The impact of academy graduates
One of the most striking aspects of Pirates’ campaign has been the reliance on a new generation of players.
Mhlongo highlighted that the infusion of youth has revitalised the squad, drawing parallels to the famous eras of the past.
He insists that these young stars have already earned their status as icons within the institution for their role in the treble pursuit.
"We should also congratulate these young players for winning a treble.
"This generation is now part of the club's history.
"They've won a treble, so why not?
"They're now among the greats of Orlando Pirates.
"They are in the club's history books," Mhlongo told KickOff, as he reflected on the club's journey to the summit of the local game.
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Chasing the elusive second star
While domestic dominance is secured, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder is already looking toward the next frontier: continental glory.
With the squad proven at home, the expectation is now for them to replicate their form in the CAF Champions League and add a second star to the badge, a feat the club has been chasing since their 1995 triumph.
"I hope to see them earn the second star for the club.
"Congratulations to the players, the coaching staff, and the management," Mhlongo added.
He specifically credited the leadership at the club for their recruitment, stating:
"I'm yet to see the chairman appoint a coach who does not succeed.
"He always brings in someone new, someone we haven't heard of, but he knows how to select a coach who understands Pirates."
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A vision realised by club leadership
The strategic shift toward youth development has been a collaborative effort within the Pirates hierarchy.
Mhlongo was quick to point out the specific contributions of Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza in revitalising the club’s identity, comparing the current crop to the legendary side that featured the likes of Gift Leremi and Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi.
"Well done to Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza.
"When they started their vision to bring back youthful players—teams like those of the generation of Gift Leremi and Tso Vilakazi—we can see that vision coming true.
"They should be recognised in the history books," Mhlongo concluded.
With the league title back in the trophy cabinet, the project at Mayfair appears to be operating at its peak efficiency.