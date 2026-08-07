Former Orlando Pirates midfielder reflects on the impact of Abdeslam Ouaddou in ending the club’s 14-year PSL trophy drought – 'He takes his job seriously'

Orlando Pirates finally broke their long-standing league hoodoo by securing the Premier Soccer League title last season - a feat that had eluded the club since the 2011/12 season.

Despite being branded as cup specialists during Jose Riveiro's tenure, the Buccaneers struggled to bridge the gap with Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.

Selaelo Rasebotja, who was part of the squad during this landmark campaign before his departure at the end of the 2025/26 season, has opened up about the specific qualities that Abdeslam Ouaddou brought to the fold.

The midfielder highlighted the intense emotional investment and high standards that the Moroccan tactician demanded from everyone involved at the club.



















