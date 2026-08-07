Former Orlando Pirates midfielder reflects on the impact of Abdeslam Ouaddou in ending the club’s 14-year PSL trophy drought – 'He takes his job seriously'
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The missing piece of the puzzle
Orlando Pirates finally broke their long-standing league hoodoo by securing the Premier Soccer League title last season - a feat that had eluded the club since the 2011/12 season.
Despite being branded as cup specialists during Jose Riveiro's tenure, the Buccaneers struggled to bridge the gap with Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.
Selaelo Rasebotja, who was part of the squad during this landmark campaign before his departure at the end of the 2025/26 season, has opened up about the specific qualities that Abdeslam Ouaddou brought to the fold.
The midfielder highlighted the intense emotional investment and high standards that the Moroccan tactician demanded from everyone involved at the club.
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Ouaddou's passionate leadership style
The transition from Riveiro to Ouaddou was not without its sceptics, especially after the new coach suffered two losses in his opening league fixtures.
Despite the initial pressure, Rasebotja believes the coach's character was vital.
"I think coach Ouaddou is a very passionate person, he takes his job seriously," said Rasebotja on Apex Sports International YouTube Channel.
While the club had already established a pedigree for winning knockout competitions, Rasebotja noted that the belief in their ability to win silverware remained unshaken throughout the coaching transition.
"But with cup competitions, there was no doubt that we stood a chance of winning trophies," Rasebotja said.
“The league, everyone could see that it was long overdue and it was just a matter of time that after 14 years, we give the supporters and the club what they have been longing for the longest of time,” he added.
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Ending a 14-year league wait
For the Pirates faithful, the league title represented the pinnacle of their desires after years of watching rivals dominate the podium.
Rasebotja acknowledged that the pressure to deliver the premiership was immense given the duration of the drought.
He described the league trophy as the final piece in the puzzle for a club that had become accustomed to domestic cup success but lacked the consistency for a sustained title charge.
"Understanding that as much as we were good in cup competitions, the league is a marathon, take each game at a time, each game brings a different scenario, it's how you deal with them that helped us," he said.
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Mental fortitude and final glory
The statistics of the title-winning season reflected a new-found resilience within the Pirates squad, with several crucial points secured in the dying embers of matches.
Rasebotja credits the team's preparation and psychological strength for these late heroics.
"You could see the mental attitude of the guys, most of the games we won towards the end of the game, so it speaks to the preparations the guys put in.”
The collective effort of the squad was essential in overcoming the obstacles that surfaced throughout the year.
Rasebotja concluded by highlighting the unity that drove the team toward their goal of restoring the club to its former glory.
"We did whatever we needed to do to bring the glory back to Esigodini," Rasebotja added.
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