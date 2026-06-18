Former Orlando Pirates midfielder insists he has more to give South African football despite free agent status – ‘I am not retiring this season’

Thabang Monare has sent a clear message to potential suitors across South Africa by confirming that he has no intention of walking away from professional football.

The 36-year-old middle-man, who boasts an AFCON bronze medal and significant experience with some of the country's biggest clubs, finds himself unattached after being released by Sekhukhune United at the end of the recent campaign.

Despite his veteran status, Monare’s statistics suggest he is far from finished.

He was a regular fixture for Babina Noko last term, racking up 27 league appearances and proving to be a reliable presence in the heart of the pitch.

The midfielder is adamant that his body is not showing the typical signs of wear and tear associated with players of his age.