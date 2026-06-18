Former Orlando Pirates midfielder insists he has more to give South African football despite free agent status – ‘I am not retiring this season’
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Monare remains defiant over playing future
Thabang Monare has sent a clear message to potential suitors across South Africa by confirming that he has no intention of walking away from professional football.
The 36-year-old middle-man, who boasts an AFCON bronze medal and significant experience with some of the country's biggest clubs, finds himself unattached after being released by Sekhukhune United at the end of the recent campaign.
Despite his veteran status, Monare’s statistics suggest he is far from finished.
He was a regular fixture for Babina Noko last term, racking up 27 league appearances and proving to be a reliable presence in the heart of the pitch.
The midfielder is adamant that his body is not showing the typical signs of wear and tear associated with players of his age.
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High confidence in physical condition
Speaking about his current situation and his plans for the upcoming season, Monare expressed surprise at how well his body has held up under the rigours of professional sport.
He is currently maintaining his fitness independently while waiting for the right project to present itself, though he admits that the phone has been quiet during the early stages of the off-season.
“At present, I am relaxing at home; no team has approached me thus far,” Monare stated to KickOff.
“My current physical condition exceeds my own expectations; I am confident I can perform at a high level for another season.”
This confidence stems from a career built on discipline, which has allowed him to transition from the highs of Orlando Pirates to a leadership role at Sekhukhune without a significant drop in output.
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Eyeing more years at the top level
While the midfield general is enjoying some rare downtime with his family, his focus remains firmly on securing a spot in the Betway Premiership.
Monare believes he is still capable of competing with the best in the land and has set a target of at least two more seasons at the highest level of South African football before considering retirement.
“Regarding the division in which I aim to compete next season, I cannot specify at this time, but I am confident in my ability to play in the Premier Soccer League.
"I believe I can contribute for another two seasons at that level.
I am not retiring this season,” Monare explained.
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Open to various opportunities and locations
Geography may play a role in Monare's next move, with reports suggesting that clubs in the Mpumalanga province such as Kruger United, The Bees FC, and Phezulu FC are keeping close tabs on his availability.
While the top flight remains his priority, the former Bucs star is keeping an open mind regarding the next chapter of his journey, provided the conditions are right for both his career and his family.
“Having been away from home for several years due to football, I believe it is important to spend time with my family now.
"Nevertheless, I am open to joining teams in lower divisions, depending on the outcome of negotiations,” he added.
Whether he remains in the limelight of the Premiership or takes his talents to the lower tiers, Monare’s experience will undoubtedly be a massive asset for any dressing room in the country.