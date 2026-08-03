Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi outlines Sekhukhune United ambition - 'I want to compete, and I want to win'

Buthelezi spoke candidly about his goals for the season, emphasising his desire to be a winner at his new home.

"I want to compete, and I want to win as much as I can and also contribute to the club," the goalkeeper stated as per FARPost.

"So I would love it if whatever the club achieved, I would have contributed as well."

Addressing the competition for the number one jersey, the 28-year-old acknowledged that nothing is guaranteed in professional football.

He noted that the technical team will decide based on his effort on the training ground.

"That one [being a regular], I don’t want to say a lot, but it will be the decision of the coaches on how hard I work.

"I didn’t come here because I thought I was guaranteed a place, or maybe I will be the third or fourth choice. I think all will be determined by the hard work I do."



