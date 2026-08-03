Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi outlines Sekhukhune United ambition - 'I want to compete, and I want to win'
Starting a new chapter with Babina Noko
Melusi Buthelezi is ready for a new chapter in his Premier Soccer League career after completing his move from Orlando Pirates to Sekhukhune United.
The former TS Galaxy goalkeeper has arrived at Babina Noko with clear ambitions, insisting he is determined to compete at the highest level rather than simply add depth to the squad.
Buthelezi has set his sights on helping Cedric Kaze' side challenge for honours and establish themselves among the league's top contenders.
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Ambitions for silverware and competition
Buthelezi spoke candidly about his goals for the season, emphasising his desire to be a winner at his new home.
"I want to compete, and I want to win as much as I can and also contribute to the club," the goalkeeper stated as per FARPost.
"So I would love it if whatever the club achieved, I would have contributed as well."
Addressing the competition for the number one jersey, the 28-year-old acknowledged that nothing is guaranteed in professional football.
He noted that the technical team will decide based on his effort on the training ground.
"That one [being a regular], I don’t want to say a lot, but it will be the decision of the coaches on how hard I work.
"I didn’t come here because I thought I was guaranteed a place, or maybe I will be the third or fourth choice. I think all will be determined by the hard work I do."
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Maintaining the brotherhood with Chaine
While Buthelezi has moved on to a new challenge, he remains appreciative of the time he spent at Mayfair, particularly the relationship he built with Sipho Chaine.
He opened up about the genuine friendship that developed between the pair.
"We were brothers and very close," he revealed.
Life beyond the Soweto giants
The bond between the two goalkeepers extended far beyond the confines of the training grounds.
Buthelezi highlighted how they supported each other during the highs and lows of the season, maintaining contact even when they were away from the club environment.
"Obviously, when it came to work, we had to work. But we had a good relationship; we were brothers.
"I don’t want to lie because sometimes we would call each other off the field.
"We used to check up on each other sometimes," he added.
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