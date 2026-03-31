Former Orlando Pirates forward Thulasizwe Mbuyane not convinced by Lyle Foster and tells Hugo Broos to ask Burnley FC star to 'pull up your socks while you're still part of Bafana Bafana'
- AFP
Foster under the spotlight
Lyle Foster is one of Bafana Bafana's forwards expected to lead the team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Despite managing two goals at the 2025 AFCON tournament, there appears to be little trust in Foster.
Former Orlando Pirates star Thulasizwe Mbuyane has explained what he feels about Foster.
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'Pull up your socks'
"I also feel that Foster, despite playing overseas, hasn't scored enough goals for the national team, whereas players like [Evidence] Makgopa and Rayners are scoring regularly here in South Africa," Thulasizwe Mbuyane told KickOff.
"It’s only fair that the coach puts pressure on him and advises, ‘Pull up your socks while you're still part of the national team. You need to put more effort into scoring goals.'
"While their overseas experience is valuable, their current form must also meet high standards."
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Foster's experience crucial for Bafana
"Personally, I believe Foster is a player we can rely on against the world's best during the World Cup, especially since we lack many strikers with his level of international experience. Among the current squad, Foster's value is the highest; he's the most expensive player," said Mbuyane.
"Therefore, Broos needs to keep him in the squad. His overseas experience will be extremely beneficial, as he is familiar with many of the opponents likely to be at the World Cup."
- AFP
Call to support Foster
Panama coach Thomas Christiansen rates Foster highly and has called for the Bafana star to be supported.
“I can tell you about the striker, the wingers, the potential that they have, and the good management of the ball in the midfield,” said Christiansen as per iDiski Times.
“I don’t like to comment directly on one player, but there are a lot of important players.
“Of course, if you speak about the level in their clubs, then Foster is the top. But he also has to be assisted, and he has good players there.”