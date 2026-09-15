Backpagepix
Former Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard weighs in on Abdeslam Ouaddou's showboating remarks: 'I used to do my own thing'
- Backpage
Lekoelea reacts to Ouaddou's ultimatum
The debate over "kasi flair" and showboating in South African football has been reignited following comments from Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
The Moroccan tactician recently expressed his deep disapproval of his players’ tendency to ‘put on a show’ during comfortable winning positions, most notably during the Buccaneers’ 3-1 CAF Champions League victory over La Cure Waves of Mauritius at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
Steve Lekoelea, arguably one of the most flamboyant players to ever wear the black and white jersey, has offered his perspective on the coach's ultimatum.
While Lekoelea understands the pressure on the modern manager, he remains a staunch defender of the club's traditional identity.
"Players should do showboating in a professional way, not this thing of kneeling down and stuff. It should be used to help the team win," he said, as per KickOff.
- Gallo
The culture of the Buccaneers
Despite acknowledging the risks, Lekoelea admitted that his own career was defined by a rebellious streak when it came to entertaining the crowd. He believes that the connection between the players and the fans is built on these moments of individual brilliance.
"It's not okay to showboat when your team is not even playing well. The reason the Pirates coach doesn't want it is that he is coaching a big team. Remember, it's his head that will be on the block if the team doesn't win," Lekoelea added.
"I ignored coaches when it came to showboating. I used to do my own thing.
"That's because I understood that among the crowd, there are supporters who left their homes and spent their last money just to see Steve Lekoelea do what they've only seen him doing on TV."
- Backpagepix
Finding the balance on the pitch
While Lekoelea advocates for flair, he is quick to warn against the type of showboating that becomes counterproductive or disrespectful to the opposition.
He suggests that the modern player sometimes loses sight of the objective, leading to the frustration currently being voiced by Ouaddou. The legend argues that the skill must serve a purpose within the game rather than being a purposeless display of arrogance.
“It's Pirates' culture that every time a player does a skill, the supporters will whistle in excitement. Ivusa nala amanye ama player [It also uplifts the mood of the other players].
"But I repeat, it must be done in the right way, and it must only be done by certain players. It's a gift from God.
“Sometimes it's the players who are giving showboating a bad name by overdoing it.
"They irritate the coaches,” he concluded.
His comments suggest that while the "gift" should be celebrated, it requires a level of maturity that perhaps the current crop of Pirates stars has yet to master.
- Backpage
Looking ahead
Despite the internal friction regarding style of play, Orlando Pirates have successfully navigated the first hurdle of their African campaign.
The 3-1 aggregate win over La Cure Waves ensures their progression to the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to face Namibia’s African Stars in a two-legged affair, with the matches set to take place between October 16-18 and October 23-25.
The stakes are high for the Soweto giants as they look to re-establish themselves as a powerhouse on the continent.
With Ouaddou’s job security potentially linked to these performances, the balance between Lekoelea’s "own thing" and the coach’s tactical rigidity will be under the microscope.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting