Former Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard weighs in on Abdeslam Ouaddou's showboating remarks: 'I used to do my own thing'

The debate over "kasi flair" and showboating in South African football has been reignited following comments from Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The Moroccan tactician recently expressed his deep disapproval of his players’ tendency to ‘put on a show’ during comfortable winning positions, most notably during the Buccaneers’ 3-1 CAF Champions League victory over La Cure Waves of Mauritius at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Steve Lekoelea, arguably one of the most flamboyant players to ever wear the black and white jersey, has offered his perspective on the coach's ultimatum.

While Lekoelea understands the pressure on the modern manager, he remains a staunch defender of the club's traditional identity.

"Players should do showboating in a professional way, not this thing of kneeling down and stuff. It should be used to help the team win," he said, as per KickOff.



