Former Orlando Pirates coach weighs in on Olwethu Makhanya's transfer rumours to England - 'You always have to be ready'

For Carnell, the question of whether a player is ready for a major step up can only be answered through action.

He believes Makhanya’s adaptability is his greatest asset, allowing him to thrive regardless of the environment or the level of competition.

“Is anyone ever really ready for the next step? Unless you try, you’ll never know.

"The time he had in Philadelphia and now the time he’s having in Glasgow gives him a good gauge that he’s able to step up to different levels, and that’s very important – for him to know that he can do it,” Carnell explained.

“He’s raising up the levels and adapting very well, and he is showing that no level is too high for him right now.

"But what’s important is staying grounded and being humble, and doing all those things we’ve tried to guide every player with, not just the physical, tactical, and technical tools,” the coach added, emphasizing the importance of character in a young player's career.

Carnell is confident that the foundation laid during their time together will serve the defender well.



