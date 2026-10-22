Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Glasgow Rangers v Kilmarnock - William Hill Premiership 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Samuel Nkosi

Former Orlando Pirates coach weighs in on Olwethu Makhanya's transfer rumours to England - 'You always have to be ready'

South Africa
O. Makhanya
Rangers
Orlando Pirates
Rangers vs St. Johnstone
St. Johnstone
Premiership
Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers
Heart of Midlothian
Premier Soccer League
Philadelphia Union

Bafana Bafana star has emerged as one of the most exciting defensive prospects in European football following his move to Rangers. The South African centre-back has adapted so rapidly to life in Glasgow that scouts from the English Premier League are already circling.

  • Lionel Messi & Olwethu Makhanya, Inter Miamo vs Philadelphia Union, March 2025Getty

    A rapid rise at Ibrox

    Since making the high-profile switch from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union to Glasgow giants Rangers in July, Olwethu Makhanya has become an indispensable figure for the Scottish Premiership side.

    22-year-old defender has settled into life at Ibrox with remarkable ease, quickly becoming a cornerstone of Derek McInnes' tactical setup.

    His consistency has been a highlight of the season so far, providing the Gers with a solid foundation in both domestic and continental competition.

    The Bafana Bafana international has featured in 13 matches across all competitions this season, missing only a single league fixture.


  • Bradley CarnellGetty

    Carnell’s glowing endorsement

    Former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Bradley Carnell, who managed Makhanya during their time together at Philadelphia Union, has expressed his delight at the defender's progression.

    Carnell joined the MLS side in early 2025, overseeing Makhanya’s transition from the reserve ranks to the senior squad.

    Speaking on the player's potential to reach the very top of the game, Carnell highlighted the physical and mental attributes that make the youngster such a unique talent.

    “You always have to be ready. He has shown he has the physical tools and the skill set to play at any level; you just need the exposure, and you just need the chance,” Carnell told FARPost.

    The coach believes that the experience gained in the United States and Scotland has provided the perfect platform for the centre-back to test his limits and prepare for even greater challenges in the near future.



  • Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union Facebook

    Testing the next level

    For Carnell, the question of whether a player is ready for a major step up can only be answered through action.

    He believes Makhanya’s adaptability is his greatest asset, allowing him to thrive regardless of the environment or the level of competition.

    “Is anyone ever really ready for the next step? Unless you try, you’ll never know.

    "The time he had in Philadelphia and now the time he’s having in Glasgow gives him a good gauge that he’s able to step up to different levels, and that’s very important – for him to know that he can do it,” Carnell explained.

    “He’s raising up the levels and adapting very well, and he is showing that no level is too high for him right now.

    "But what’s important is staying grounded and being humble, and doing all those things we’ve tried to guide every player with, not just the physical, tactical, and technical tools,” the coach added, emphasizing the importance of character in a young player's career.

    Carnell is confident that the foundation laid during their time together will serve the defender well.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Celtic v Glasgow Rangers - William Hill Premiership 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Life skills and future prospects

    Beyond his technical ability on the pitch, Makhanya has been praised for his maturity and professional conduct.

    Carnell noted that preparing a player for the Premier League involves more than just training drills; it requires a holistic approach to their personal development.

    “But also the life skills to tackle challenges off the field and deal with people and the media in the right way.

    "He is on a really good path, and he’s adapting to every level,” he concluded, reflecting on the player's growth.

    Given the trajectory of his career since Carnell handed him his MLS debut, a move to the English top flight feels increasingly inevitable.


Next matches
RAN

RAN

Premiership

24 Oct 2026

JOH

JOH

HEA

HEA

Premiership

28 Oct 2026

RAN

RAN