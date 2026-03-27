Former Orlando Pirates coach unveiled by European club after helping the Soweto giants to domestic trophies

The 12-time Swedish champions AIK Fotboll have confirmed the appointment of Almenara as Riveiro's assistant.

Almenara, who played a crucial role in helping Bucs win the MTN8 crown and two Nedbank Cups, is expected to help Riveiro in ensuring the first team delivers as expected.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sergio as part of AIK's coaching staff. His competence and personality are an excellent addition to the current staff," the club's Head of Recruitment, Miika Takkula, said as quoted by the club's media team.

"Sergio's specialized skills in individual player development and set-piece situations will add significant added value to our operations," he added.