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Jose Riveiro, Sergio Almenara and Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2022Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Former Orlando Pirates coach unveiled by European club after helping the Soweto giants to domestic trophies

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
J. Riveiro
AIK vs IFK Norrkoeping
AIK
IFK Norrkoeping
Damallsvenskan

The Sea Robbers have made remarkable improvements in the last couple of years in their bid to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns, especially in the Premier Soccer League. The Spaniard tactician Jose Riveiro, alongside his technical team, finished second in three consecutive campaigns. Abdeslam Ouaddou has continued from where his predecessor left off.

  • The technical team's changes

    Coach Jose Riveiro lost his trusted assistant Sergio Almenara in the 2023/24 campaign, and he eventually joined Danish club FC Copenhagen.

    He has been serving under coach Jacob Neestrup. Almenara was also part of the Finnish technical team responsible for set pieces between March 2025 and January 2026.

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  • Almenara joins Riveiro in Sweden

    The 12-time Swedish champions AIK Fotboll have confirmed the appointment of Almenara as Riveiro's assistant.

    Almenara, who played a crucial role in helping Bucs win the MTN8 crown and two Nedbank Cups, is expected to help Riveiro in ensuring the first team delivers as expected.

    "We are very pleased to welcome Sergio as part of AIK's coaching staff. His competence and personality are an excellent addition to the current staff," the club's Head of Recruitment, Miika Takkula, said as quoted by the club's media team.

    "Sergio's specialized skills in individual player development and set-piece situations will add significant added value to our operations," he added.

  • How long is the contract

    The Swedish heavyweights have confirmed the tactician will serve until 2028. 

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  • Jose Riveiro & Sergio Almenara, Orlando Pirates, February 2023Backpagepix

    The big task

    Just like Pirates, Almenara and Riveiro are expected to help AIK Fotboll make a mark domestically and abroad.

    “A historic club, passionate supporters, and an exciting challenge ahead. I’m grateful for the trust and ready to give everything from day one," Almenara said after his unveiling.