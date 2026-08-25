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Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa weighs in on Patrick Maswanganyi’s Bahrain move - 'The type of money you can make in those countries'
A massive financial windfall for Tito
Orlando Pirates have officially sanctioned the departure of Patrick Maswanganyi to Bahrain, marking a significant shift in the player's career trajectory.
Speaking on the nature of the move, former Pirates mentor Roger de Sa highlighted the staggering financial figures involved in Middle Eastern football and noted that the economic shift could secure the player's long-term future.
"The type of money you can make in those countries…hopefully he invests it well and looks after himself," De Sa told KickOff.
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De Sa warns of off-field pitfalls
While the financial rewards are undeniable, De Sa was quick to offer a word of caution regarding the management of such significant earnings.
He warned that Maswanganyi must remain vigilant to ensure that his hard-earned wages are not drained by external influences or poor representation.
"Hopefully he doesn't get taken in by some shocker agents, who take most of this money away; hopefully he looks after himself," He added.
The veteran coach understands the complexities of Middle Eastern transfers, having seen many players struggle to navigate the administrative and financial hurdles that come with such high-profile moves.
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Planning for life after football
He also addressed the criticism that often follows South African players who move to less traditional leagues in their prime.
He argued that since professional football is a notoriously short career, players should not be judged for prioritising financial security.
"Look, it's a short career, so the guy, obviously, he's got to enjoy himself but also prepare for his future. If he retires at 35 and has a life expectancy of at least 75, he's got another 40 years to look after himself," De Sa explained.
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The final word on the move
As Maswanganyi embarks on a new chapter, debate continues over whether the Bahrain move could strengthen or derail his national team ambitions.
De Sa, however, sees it differently, backing the midfielder to make the most of the financial rewards on offer while he is in a position to do so.
"So, he's got to make the most of it," De Sa concluded, reinforcing the idea that these opportunities are rare and must be seized.
While Pirates will undoubtedly feel the loss of their creative spark in the final third, the deal represents a win-win for all parties involved financially.
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