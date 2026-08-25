Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa weighs in on Patrick Maswanganyi’s Bahrain move - 'The type of money you can make in those countries'

Orlando Pirates have officially sanctioned the departure of Patrick Maswanganyi to Bahrain, marking a significant shift in the player's career trajectory.

Speaking on the nature of the move, former Pirates mentor Roger de Sa highlighted the staggering financial figures involved in Middle Eastern football and noted that the economic shift could secure the player's long-term future.

"The type of money you can make in those countries…hopefully he invests it well and looks after himself," De Sa told KickOff.



