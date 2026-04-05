Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa weighs in on Hugo Broos’ possible Bafana Bafana retirement rethink - ‘He has done a fantastic job’
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Broos having second thoughts?
During the FIFA international break, Hugo Broos admitted to the media that he may have spoken too soon about his retirement plans.
The development has drawn a response from Roger de Sa, who believes the decision should be left entirely to the Belgian tactician in light of the progress made under his leadership.
He noted that while coaches often reach a natural endpoint, Broos has earned the right to choose his exit strategy after building a stable national team environment.
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'He has done a fantastic job'
“I don't know how he’s feeling at the moment, but I think you do get to a stage where you've had enough. I think he would love to go out on a high, so hopefully the team does really well, if he does go out,” De Sa told Soccer Laduma.
“If he wants to stay, I have no idea what SAFA is thinking, what their plan for the future would be, but I think it's going to be entirely up to him. He has done a fantastic job, I think he has done a lot better than a lot of people expected him to do.”
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Consistency and stability under Broos
Since taking charge, the 73-year-old has been credited with modernising the Bafana setup and restoring much-needed consistency. De Sa pointed to the reduced off-field drama and clear tactical improvements as key signs of the Belgian’s impact in South Africa.
“I'm pretty surprised at the way the team has played since he took over. There's definitely a lot of improvements in a lot of departments, there is stability, there's consistency, you don't hear of a lot of problems in the national team, which has been great,” he continued.
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The SAFA factor and the World Cup
While Broos’ personal stance will be key, SAFA will ultimately decide on extending his stay, with de Sa believing the Belgian has already delivered exactly what was needed, a structured, competitive Bafana.
“And I think he has given that to SAFA, which is fantastic and I just hope we can have a little bit of success and for us in the World Cup, making it to the knockout stages we will see it as a success and I think performing well, playing good football, which is what they've been doing, will be great for our football,” he concluded.