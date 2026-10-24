Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Mandla Ncikazi Orlando Pirates assistant coachBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Former Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi makes bold vow as he begins Golden Arrows revolution - 'I’ll do my best to...'

Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Chippa United
Chippa United
Knockout Cup
AmaZulu FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates
M. Ncikazi

The former Buccaneers assistant mentor has officially taken charge at Abafana Bes'thende, and he's already outlining his ambitious plans for the club. Appointed to replace Pitso Dladla, the new head coach is determined to restore the Durban-based side' status as a force in South African football.

  • A new era begins in Durban

    Mandla Ncikazi has returned to a familiar environment with a clear sense of purpose, acknowledging the significant responsibility placed on his shoulders by the club's hierarchy. The tactician expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to lead the team during this transitional phase. He is now preparing for a baptism of fire in the Carling knockout competition.

    The new man at the helm was quick to praise the leadership for their faith in his abilities during the selection process. "I'm grateful to our chairlady [Mato Madlala] for thinking about my name when she needed a coach," he told the club's media department.

    The coach understands that the pressure is on to deliver results immediately, especially with a demanding schedule ahead of the first-team squad.



  • Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando Pirates, January 2025Backpagepix

    Improving the product at Arrows

    Ncikazi’s arrival marks a significant shift for Golden Arrows, who are looking to climb the ranks and establish more consistency in their performances.

    Central to his philosophy is the idea of constant evolution and refining the quality of football displayed on the pitch.

    "I'll do my best to try and improve the product; I'm confident that it will be better than what we were yesterday," he stated during his first official address as head coach.

    This commitment to progress suggests that supporters can expect a more refined and disciplined approach as the new technical team begins to implement their specific ideas and training methods.

  • Junior Dion Golden ArrowsBackpagepix

    'We're going to do better'

    One of the most encouraging signs for Ncikazi has been the receptiveness of the younger players within the squad. He has highlighted their hunger and dedication as a primary reason for his optimism regarding the club's trajectory.

    By focusing on development and innovation, he hopes to unlock the hidden potential within the current roster of talent at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

    "It’s still early days, and while working with the young players, I see their willingness and willpower to learn. You can see they want to learn; they want to try some new things, which gives hope. I'm confident that with this attitude we're going to do better; you can't overpromise and underperform," Ncikazi added.

    This balanced approach between ambition and realism defines his strategy for the upcoming months.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • Restoring the fans' happiness

    The relationship between the club and its loyal fanbase is another priority for the incoming manager.

    "It's good to be back. We hope we're going to bring back the happiness that we brought some years ago. Let them come and support the youngsters.

    "This team has the potential of being a very good product, with their support that is going to be successful," he concluded.

    His first major test comes this Saturday as Arrows host Chippa United in the Carling Knockout Last 16.



Next matches
LAM

LAM

Knockout Cup

24 Oct 2026

CHI

CHI

AMA

AMA

Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

LAM

LAM