Former Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi makes bold vow as he begins Golden Arrows revolution - 'I’ll do my best to...'

Mandla Ncikazi has returned to a familiar environment with a clear sense of purpose, acknowledging the significant responsibility placed on his shoulders by the club's hierarchy. The tactician expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to lead the team during this transitional phase. He is now preparing for a baptism of fire in the Carling knockout competition.

The new man at the helm was quick to praise the leadership for their faith in his abilities during the selection process. "I'm grateful to our chairlady [Mato Madlala] for thinking about my name when she needed a coach," he told the club's media department.

The coach understands that the pressure is on to deliver results immediately, especially with a demanding schedule ahead of the first-team squad.







