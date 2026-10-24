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Former Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi makes bold vow as he begins Golden Arrows revolution - 'I’ll do my best to...'
A new era begins in Durban
Mandla Ncikazi has returned to a familiar environment with a clear sense of purpose, acknowledging the significant responsibility placed on his shoulders by the club's hierarchy. The tactician expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to lead the team during this transitional phase. He is now preparing for a baptism of fire in the Carling knockout competition.
The new man at the helm was quick to praise the leadership for their faith in his abilities during the selection process. "I'm grateful to our chairlady [Mato Madlala] for thinking about my name when she needed a coach," he told the club's media department.
The coach understands that the pressure is on to deliver results immediately, especially with a demanding schedule ahead of the first-team squad.
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Improving the product at Arrows
Ncikazi’s arrival marks a significant shift for Golden Arrows, who are looking to climb the ranks and establish more consistency in their performances.
Central to his philosophy is the idea of constant evolution and refining the quality of football displayed on the pitch.
"I'll do my best to try and improve the product; I'm confident that it will be better than what we were yesterday," he stated during his first official address as head coach.
This commitment to progress suggests that supporters can expect a more refined and disciplined approach as the new technical team begins to implement their specific ideas and training methods.
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'We're going to do better'
One of the most encouraging signs for Ncikazi has been the receptiveness of the younger players within the squad. He has highlighted their hunger and dedication as a primary reason for his optimism regarding the club's trajectory.
By focusing on development and innovation, he hopes to unlock the hidden potential within the current roster of talent at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
"It’s still early days, and while working with the young players, I see their willingness and willpower to learn. You can see they want to learn; they want to try some new things, which gives hope. I'm confident that with this attitude we're going to do better; you can't overpromise and underperform," Ncikazi added.
This balanced approach between ambition and realism defines his strategy for the upcoming months.
Restoring the fans' happiness
The relationship between the club and its loyal fanbase is another priority for the incoming manager.
"It's good to be back. We hope we're going to bring back the happiness that we brought some years ago. Let them come and support the youngsters.
"This team has the potential of being a very good product, with their support that is going to be successful," he concluded.
His first major test comes this Saturday as Arrows host Chippa United in the Carling Knockout Last 16.
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