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Kingsley Kobo

Former Orlando Pirates coach defends Ouaddou’s decision to trust youngsters in crucial CAF Champions League first leg – ‘I don't think Pirates undermined their opponents’

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A. Ouaddou

Former Buccaneers mentor Augusto Palacios has thrown his weight behind the current head coach following criticism over his team selection in the CAF Champions League. The Sea Robbers played out a goalless draw against Mauritian side La Cure Waves, a result that sparked debate after several youngsters were handed starting roles in a high-stakes continental fixture.

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates Backpage

    Palacios rejects claims

    Orlando Pirates legend Augusto Palacios has rubbished suggestions that the club took their Mauritian opponents lightly during the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

    Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou surprised many by opting for youth in Port Louis, most notably handing a start to 19-year-old defender Christian Derbyshire.

    “I don't think Pirates undermined their opponents."

    "According to my experience, if a player is 19 years old and plays in the PSL, he should be ready to play internationally,” Palacios told KickOff.


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    Challenging the perception of young players

    The veteran coach expressed frustration with the idea that players in their late teens are still too fragile for the rigours of the CAF Champions League.

    He insists that the only way for the next generation to handle the pressure of continental competition is by being thrown into the deep end.

    “How else is the player going to gain experience?"

    "We have this wrong perception that a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are still young players."

    "I don't think the Pirates coach undermined the team from Mauritius,” he said.


  • La Cure Waves vs Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Valuable away clean sheet

    Palacios further argued that the goalless draw result was a tactically sound outcome for the first leg, despite the lack of away goals.

    He pointed out that keeping a clean sheet away from home provides a solid platform for the return fixture in Soweto.

    “The 0-0 result, there is nothing wrong with it because they managed not to concede away."

    "In the second leg, Pirates will definitely score."

    "Sometimes people undermine a country when its football is semi-professional or amateur."

    "In the Champions League, you can't undermine anybody."

    "I remember when I coached Pirates, there was a time I had to take the team to Seychelles. Their league was also amateur. We won 2-0.”


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    Pressure on Pirates to deliver

    As the Buccaneers prepare for the home leg, Palacios is certain that the decision to play Derbyshire and other youngsters will pay dividends in the future.

    “I guarantee you, you will see a completely different score line in the second leg in Orlando."

    "The coach knows what he is doing by playing the youngster; he is building his confidence,” he concluded.

    The pressure will now be on the Soweto giants to deliver a convincing performance in front of their home supporters on Saturday.

    While the first leg was a tentative affair, the expectation is that Pirates will utilise their home advantage and superior fitness to blow away La Cure Waves.


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