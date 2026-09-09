Former Orlando Pirates coach defends Ouaddou’s decision to trust youngsters in crucial CAF Champions League first leg – ‘I don't think Pirates undermined their opponents’

Orlando Pirates legend Augusto Palacios has rubbished suggestions that the club took their Mauritian opponents lightly during the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou surprised many by opting for youth in Port Louis, most notably handing a start to 19-year-old defender Christian Derbyshire.

“I don't think Pirates undermined their opponents."

"According to my experience, if a player is 19 years old and plays in the PSL, he should be ready to play internationally,” Palacios told KickOff.



