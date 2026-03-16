Former Orlando Pirates coach begs Motaungs to consider him for Kaizer Chiefs' coaching job 'just for a season only; Amakhosi are the club I WANT'

Former Orlando Pirates and Magesi FC coach Owen Da Gama insists he is the man who can help Amakhosi get back to their best.

"I am saying Kaizer Chiefs. Chiefs are the club I want. If I can get Chiefs just for a season only," the 64-year-old told Phalaphala, as quoted by FARPost.

“It’s on my bucket list if the opportunity arises. If only I could get Chiefs, I could tell you. I don’t want to overhype myself, but it’s on my bucket list. But I wouldn’t mind any other team," he added.