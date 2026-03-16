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Kaizer Motaung, Bobby Motaung, Jessica Motaung 16-9GOAL
Seth Willis

Former Orlando Pirates coach begs Motaungs to consider him for Kaizer Chiefs' coaching job 'just for a season only; Amakhosi are the club I WANT'

The Glamour Boys will definitely go for an experienced tactician to help them achieve their ambition, owing to the struggles they have experienced following the exit of Nasreddine Nabi. The interim tacticians have, on several occasions, failed to help the club win seemingly easier matches. However, a veteran tactician believes he is the solution at Naturena Village.

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Why changes are expected

    Chances are high that Kaizer Chiefs will have a new coach ahead of the 2026/27 season to help them get to the helm of South African football and the continent at large.

    Current co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are seemingly not ready for the task, especially after failing to stage any meaningful challenge in competitions.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Da Gama wants that chance

    Former Orlando Pirates and Magesi FC coach Owen Da Gama insists he is the man who can help Amakhosi get back to their best.

    "I am saying Kaizer Chiefs. Chiefs are the club I want. If I can get Chiefs just for a season only," the 64-year-old told Phalaphala, as quoted by FARPost.

    “It’s on my bucket list if the opportunity arises. If only I could get Chiefs, I could tell you. I don’t want to overhype myself, but it’s on my bucket list. But I wouldn’t mind any other team," he added.

  • Owen Da Gama, Magesi FC, August 2025Backpage

    Khoza lauded

    Da Gama, who coached Pirates in the 2007/08 season, has lauded the PSL chairman for what he has achieved.

    “I learnt a lot from Dr Irvin Khoza, and I am still grateful that I was given the opportunity to work at Orlando Pirates. That opportunity put me on the map, let’s be honest," Da Gama added.

    The PSL is a big brand. What Dr Khoza did for football in this country is big. The PSL is one of the biggest leagues in Africa. So I think the standard of football in the country has grown tremendously," he concluded.

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  • Benni McCarthy, Harambee StarsBackpage

    Who else wants Chiefs job?

    Apart from Rhulani Mokwena and Pitso Mosimane, who have been proposed by some football stakeholders as potential candidates for the job, Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has announced he can take the job if approached. 

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