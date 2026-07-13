Former Orlando Pirates captain shares transfer advice he gave Relebohile Mofokeng - 'You don't deserve to go to so-called small countries'

Relebohile Mofokeng recently traded Orlando Pirates for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The move brings the curtain down on a sensational stint with the Buccaneers, where the teenage prodigy rapidly evolved from academy hopeful to the talisman of the first team.

Lekgwathi was full of praise for the youngster's impact.

"Personally, I’m so happy, especially because of his age, going to play in Europe," he said as per iDiski Times.

"It’s a well-deserved move. At the age of 21, he has achieved, he is a legend, left a legacy, left his mark at a team like Orlando Pirates."