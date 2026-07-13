Former Orlando Pirates captain shares transfer advice he gave Relebohile Mofokeng - 'You don't deserve to go to so-called small countries'
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A legend in the making at Orlando
Relebohile Mofokeng recently traded Orlando Pirates for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
The move brings the curtain down on a sensational stint with the Buccaneers, where the teenage prodigy rapidly evolved from academy hopeful to the talisman of the first team.
Lekgwathi was full of praise for the youngster's impact.
"Personally, I’m so happy, especially because of his age, going to play in Europe," he said as per iDiski Times.
"It’s a well-deserved move. At the age of 21, he has achieved, he is a legend, left a legacy, left his mark at a team like Orlando Pirates."
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Navigating the European transfer path
The transition to European football often sees South African players move to obscure leagues, but Lekgwathi insists he warned Mofokeng to hold out for a higher level.
He believed the Bafana Bafana international possessed too much quality to disappear into lower-tier footballing nations, where he would be out of the public eye.
"I think this is a great opportunity for him. I’m so happy for him.
"I remember talking to him one day, saying that sometimes you don’t have to look at other people and the moves they are making.
"I said to him, you are a special player, you don’t deserve to go to so-called small countries.
"We want you to go to a country where we’ll still be able to watch Rele Mofokeng.
"People like watching him, even myself as a former player, I enjoy watching Rele Mofokeng,” Lekgwathi explained.
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Building blocks for future greatness
The move to Belgium is seen as a strategic step rather than a final destination.
He views this move as a necessary platform for Mofokeng to showcase his discipline and technical ability on a larger stage.
Lekgwathi noted: "I’m happy he went to Belgium, and it’s a stepping stone like [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi, he went to USA, and people had a lot to say.
"I said the boy is going there, and it’s just a stepping stone, and he will get a bigger contract, so the same with Rele."
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The importance of family and mentorship
Beyond advising the player, Lekgwathi revealed that he also communicated with Mofokeng’s mother to ensure the family remained patient during the intense speculation surrounding his future.
The former Bucs captain credited the player’s upbringing and his willingness to listen to experienced voices as key factors in his successful exit to Europe.
"I also remember talking to his mother, saying to her she must always encourage him to not worry, look where other people are going, and that he’s a special player and his opportunity, a special opportunity, was coming, and to encourage him to work hard.
"He has listened to his parents’ advice and ours as well, and he is disciplined," Lekgwathi concluded.
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