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Former Orlando Pirates captain reveals the psychological advantage that could gift the Soweto club the Premier Soccer League title - 'This is going to impact players'
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The psychological toll of continental glory
Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane believes the distractions of the CAF Champions League final could be the ultimate undoing for Mamelodi Sundowns in the domestic title race.
The Brazilians have reached the final for the second consecutive season and are scheduled to face Moroccan outfit AS FAR in May.
However, Zwane suggests that having such a massive fixture on the horizon can lead to a subconscious shift in player mentality during league games.
Speaking on the dynamics of the race, Zwane noted that the fear of missing out on a continental showpiece can affect how players perform in the Premiership.
"I think Pirates can hold on to their lead because what could also work in Pirates’ favour is the fact that Sundowns are in the CAF Champions League final," Zwane said as quoted on FARPost.
"You have to understand the magnitude of playing in the final of the Champions League. This is going to impact players because nobody will want to get injured and be stuck in a fear of missing out on the final."
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Sundowns facing a fixture congestion nightmare
Currently, the Buccaneers sit at the summit of the table with 59 points from 26 matches under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou.
While Masandawana follow closely behind with 58 points and a game in hand, their pursuit of a ninth consecutive league title is being hampered by a grueling schedule.
This fatigue has already become evident in their recent domestic outings, with the defending champions dropping points in stalemates against both Stellenbosch FC and Richards Bay FC.
Zwane argues that even with Sundowns' renowned squad depth, the human element of self-preservation cannot be ignored as the final approaches.
"But it also depends on the mentality of the Sundowns players. However, we do know that ahead of a big final, there are players who would sacrifice the smaller games, preferring to be on the bigger stage, and this could work in Pirates’ favour in the games leading up to the Champions League final," he added.
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Potential banana skins in the final stretch
Before Sundowns can turn their full attention to AS FAR and their pursuit of African glory, they must navigate a tricky domestic run-in.
Miguel Cardoso's side is scheduled to face Kaizer Chiefs, Polokwane City, and Siwelele FC in the coming weeks.
These fixtures carry a significant warning for the Pretoria-based club, as two of these teams recently dented Pirates’ momentum by holding the Sea Robbers to draws.
If Sundowns struggle to manage the balance between domestic duties and their continental ambitions, the door remains wide open for Orlando Pirates to secure their first league title in over a decade.
The Brazilians will be desperate to avoid the psychological heartbreak they experienced last season in continental competition when they fell short against Egypt’s Pyramids FC, but the pressure of competing on two fronts at such a high intensity may finally tip the scales in the Buccaneers' favour.
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What next in PSL?
After Sundowns and Pirates dropped crucial points against Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs, respectively, the defending champions are shifting their focus to a big test against Polokwane City FC.
The Chloorkop-based side will face the tricky Rise and Shine at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night as they catch up with their one-game in hand.
Downs will be looking for nothing less than three points to leapfrog Pirates at the summit of the league table.
Sundowns will also face two crucial tasks against Chiefs and Siwelele FC in the coming weeks, encounters that could ultimately decide their fate in the league race.
On the other hand, the Pirates will only play their next fixture on May 5th when they tussle with Stellenbosch FC, which gives them enough time to rest ahead of the run-in.