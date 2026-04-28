Former Orlando Pirates captain reveals the psychological advantage that could gift the Soweto club the Premier Soccer League title - 'This is going to impact players'

Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane believes the distractions of the CAF Champions League final could be the ultimate undoing for Mamelodi Sundowns in the domestic title race.

The Brazilians have reached the final for the second consecutive season and are scheduled to face Moroccan outfit AS FAR in May.

However, Zwane suggests that having such a massive fixture on the horizon can lead to a subconscious shift in player mentality during league games.

Speaking on the dynamics of the race, Zwane noted that the fear of missing out on a continental showpiece can affect how players perform in the Premiership.

"I think Pirates can hold on to their lead because what could also work in Pirates’ favour is the fact that Sundowns are in the CAF Champions League final," Zwane said as quoted on FARPost .

"You have to understand the magnitude of playing in the final of the Champions League. This is going to impact players because nobody will want to get injured and be stuck in a fear of missing out on the final."







