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Former Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela on watching club finally lift the Premier Soccer League title - 'We tried and tried'
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Ending the fourteen-year league drought
Orlando Pirates finally reached the promised land this season, clinching the Betway Premiership title for the first time in 14 years.
It was a historic moment for the Ghost, who had watched Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the South African top flight for nearly a decade while their own side often settled for cup success but fell short in the marathon race.
For former captain Innocent Maela, the victory was particularly poignant.
Having retired in July last year at the age of 32 after seeing his game time reduced, the Witbank-born defender watched from the sidelines as the project he led for years finally reached its ultimate goal under new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
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Building the foundation for success
During the tenure of previous manager Jose Riveiro, Pirates established themselves as "cup specialists," winning five trophies in three seasons.
However, the league title remained elusive as they finished as runners-up for three consecutive campaigns.
Maela believes the work done during those difficult seasons paved the way for the current glory.
"First and foremost, congratulations to them, they worked really hard for them to actually win the league after so many years.
"When they won the league I was actually working, I was so happy, I was surrounded by fans and supporters in their last game," Maela said, as reported by KickOff.
"Obviously it's not easy winning the league, you have to be consistent for a long time.
"And we tried and tried and I'm happy because we were there when they started the project and now that the team has finished it, it makes everyone happy and excited."
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A captain's pride and legacy
Despite not being on the pitch to lift the trophy himself, Maela feels his contribution to the club's culture was vital.
He served as a leader during a period of transition and growth, helping to instill the winning mentality that eventually saw the Buccaneers overcome the consistency issues that had previously plagued them.
"During my stay as a captain we were able to win five trophies in three years, God has blessed me so much with that and I can't ask for more and I'm happy that the captain who lifted the trophy was there under my leadership.
"It shows that I've played my part, that I've contributed in that space," Maela added.
His words reflect a selfless perspective on a career that spanned the highs and lows of the Soweto giants' recent history.
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Uncertainty amidst the celebrations
While the club celebrates a historic treble the future of the man who led them there, Abdeslam Ouaddou, remains a subject of intense speculation.
Despite the on-field success, the head coach has made several cryptic comments regarding his longevity at the club following his debut season triumph.
Ouaddou has continued to reiterate that he is "tired" and would have to consider if he will still be at the helm ahead of the new season.
For Pirates fans, the hope is that the momentum built by the league victory can be sustained, regardless of the coaching situation, as they look to defend their crown and compete on the continent once again.