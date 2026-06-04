Former Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela on watching club finally lift the Premier Soccer League title - 'We tried and tried'

Orlando Pirates finally reached the promised land this season, clinching the Betway Premiership title for the first time in 14 years.

It was a historic moment for the Ghost, who had watched Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the South African top flight for nearly a decade while their own side often settled for cup success but fell short in the marathon race.

For former captain Innocent Maela, the victory was particularly poignant.

Having retired in July last year at the age of 32 after seeing his game time reduced, the Witbank-born defender watched from the sidelines as the project he led for years finally reached its ultimate goal under new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.