Former Orlando Pirates captain gives verdict on Bucs rising stars: 'These boys couldn’t beat Sundowns'

Benson Mhlongo, who previously captained the Orlando Pirates, believes that training ground performances are no substitute for the pressure of a high-stakes match.

He argues that the true measure of these players can only be found when they face the league's elite sides.

The former Bafana Bafana international noted that while the potential is clear, the ability to deliver against the very best in the Betway Premiership and on the continent in the CAF Champions League is the ultimate litmus test for any aspiring star at Mayfair.

“I think what Pirates is doing right is to look at these young boys and ask, ‘Are they ready to compete in the league and in CAF?’ The only way to test them is in the big games,” Mhlongo told FARPost.

“You can’t test them at training or training matches. I’m saying you have got four big teams currently. Pirates as PSL champions, Sundowns as number two, TS Galaxy, and you have got Chiefs.”



