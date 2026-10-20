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Former Orlando Pirates captain gives verdict on Bucs rising stars: 'These boys couldn’t beat Sundowns'
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The test of big-game temperament
Benson Mhlongo, who previously captained the Orlando Pirates, believes that training ground performances are no substitute for the pressure of a high-stakes match.
He argues that the true measure of these players can only be found when they face the league's elite sides.
The former Bafana Bafana international noted that while the potential is clear, the ability to deliver against the very best in the Betway Premiership and on the continent in the CAF Champions League is the ultimate litmus test for any aspiring star at Mayfair.
“I think what Pirates is doing right is to look at these young boys and ask, ‘Are they ready to compete in the league and in CAF?’ The only way to test them is in the big games,” Mhlongo told FARPost.
“You can’t test them at training or training matches. I’m saying you have got four big teams currently. Pirates as PSL champions, Sundowns as number two, TS Galaxy, and you have got Chiefs.”
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Chasing the Sundowns standard
Mhlongo was particularly pointed regarding the recent cup final failure against Masandawana.
“As for TS Galaxy, people are not aware that they are always fighting for the top five or top four.
"We had SuperSport United before, but TS Galaxy are one of the teams that give big teams a hard time; they are not an easy team to beat,” Mhlongo explained.
“So, if these young boys can beat TS Galaxy, it means they are 50 percent ready.
"These boys couldn’t beat Sundowns [in the MTN8 final], and it means there is a lot of work to be done in terms of gaining experience.
"So how do you get experience? By playing matches. What you must look at is that Pirates are starting to assemble a squad of 30 players plus for the next five years to compete.”
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Building a new dynasty at Mayfair
The departure of influential figures like Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, among others, has forced the club into a rebuilding phase.
“Remember when Pitso [Mosimane] started this journey [of winning trophies at Mamelodi Sundowns], he couldn’t achieve anything for three years while he was still assembling the best team.
"Even history can tell that every team that has won the Champions League or the league spent two or three years before they could win the league,” he added.
“The team that won the league for Pirates is a team that has been together for three years. But they released big guys like [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi and Mofokeng. So they had to replace those guys.”
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Balancing flair with game management
One of the biggest hurdles for young players is learning when to prioritize entertainment and when to focus on defensive solidity.
Mhlongo, who also spent time at Sundowns during his playing days, highlighted the importance of "grinding out" results when the football isn't flowing.
He believes that the ability to win "ugly" is the hallmark of a championship-winning team, a trait that the current Pirates youngsters are still trying to master as they balance the club's tradition of flair with the necessity of points.
"In football, there is something called performance versus grinding results.
"Experienced players know when to play the game and excite the supporters, and when to grind a game and make it look ugly but still grind out results. Only experienced players know that.
“So, these boys are still learning when to grind results and then excite supporters. They grind out the result against TS Galaxy, and it means they know how to grind. Now we have to wait and see if they can complement the two. Knowing when to entertain the crowd and still get results.” Mhlongo concluded.
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