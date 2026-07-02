Former Orlando Pirates captain calls for more signings at Mayfair - 'Players must fight for their positions'

Orlando Pirates have already been one of the most proactive clubs in the current transfer window, securing seven new signings to bolster their ranks for the 2026/27 campaign.

However, legendary former defender Edward 'Magents' Motale believes the club should not rest on its laurels.

According to the former skipper, the arrival of more talent is essential to prevent complacency within the current squad.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Motale explained that a crowded dressing room forces individuals to elevate their performance levels if they want to remain in the starting XI.



