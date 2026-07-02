Former Orlando Pirates captain calls for more signings at Mayfair - 'Players must fight for their positions'
- Orlando Pirates
Motale demands competition for places
Orlando Pirates have already been one of the most proactive clubs in the current transfer window, securing seven new signings to bolster their ranks for the 2026/27 campaign.
However, legendary former defender Edward 'Magents' Motale believes the club should not rest on its laurels.
According to the former skipper, the arrival of more talent is essential to prevent complacency within the current squad.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Motale explained that a crowded dressing room forces individuals to elevate their performance levels if they want to remain in the starting XI.
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Building a squad for all fronts
"There must be tough competition," Motale said.
"They should continue signing because players must fight for their positions in the team.
His comments reflect a growing expectation for the Buccaneers to compete not just in the Premier Soccer League, but also to make a significant impact on the continent as they return to CAF competition.
The Sea Robbers have welcomed Sbangani Zulu, Bohale Ngwato, Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Matome Mmolai, Aphiwe Baliti, and Neo Rapoo to Mayfair as they look to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns' domestic dominance.
The sentiment from the Pirates faithful suggests that while the seven new arrivals offer depth, there is still room for high-quality additions, particularly in the striking department.
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Addressing European interest in Bucs stars
Beyond recruitment, the conversation around Pirates is currently dominated by the futures of their brightest stars, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng.
Buccaneers confirmed they have reached an agreement with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the permanent transfer of Mofokeng
Meanwhile, there are reports with Portuguese giants FC Porto specifically linked with a move for Appollis.
Motale was quick to offer his blessing for the duo to test themselves at the highest level abroad.
"Yeah, if it's true, why not?
"They must go.
"If it's true that they need them, they must go," he said.
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Navigating the Mofokeng exit
As the window progresses, the pressure will be on the Pirates management to balance these potential high-profile departures with the 'tough competition' Motale has called for.
Whether the Buccaneers will dive back into the market to replace their departing stars or continue to add depth to an already reinforced squad remains the biggest question of the off-season.