Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage
Kingsley Kobo

Former Orlando Pirates captain calls for more signings at Mayfair - 'Players must fight for their positions'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
T. Mabasa
E. Makgopa
O. Appollis
R. Mofokeng
S. Zulu
G. Lungu
M. Mthiyane
M. Mmolai

Ex-Buccaneers skipper Edward Motale has sent a clear message to the club’s hierarchy, insisting that they must continue their recruitment drive. Despite an already busy window, the 1995 CAF Champions League winner believes constant competition is the only way to drive the squad toward silverware.

  • Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Matome Mmolai Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    Motale demands competition for places

    Orlando Pirates have already been one of the most proactive clubs in the current transfer window, securing seven new signings to bolster their ranks for the 2026/27 campaign.

    However, legendary former defender Edward 'Magents' Motale believes the club should not rest on its laurels.

    According to the former skipper, the arrival of more talent is essential to prevent complacency within the current squad.

    Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Motale explained that a crowded dressing room forces individuals to elevate their performance levels if they want to remain in the starting XI.


    • Advertisement
  • Evidence Makgopa Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Building a squad for all fronts

    "There must be tough competition," Motale said.

    "They should continue signing because players must fight for their positions in the team.

    His comments reflect a growing expectation for the Buccaneers to compete not just in the Premier Soccer League, but also to make a significant impact on the continent as they return to CAF competition.

    The Sea Robbers have welcomed Sbangani Zulu, Bohale Ngwato, Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Matome Mmolai, Aphiwe Baliti, and Neo Rapoo to Mayfair as they look to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns' domestic dominance.

    The sentiment from the Pirates faithful suggests that while the seven new arrivals offer depth, there is still room for high-quality additions, particularly in the striking department.



  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Addressing European interest in Bucs stars

    Beyond recruitment, the conversation around Pirates is currently dominated by the futures of their brightest stars, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng.

    Buccaneers confirmed they have reached an agreement with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the permanent transfer of Mofokeng

    Meanwhile, there are reports with Portuguese giants FC Porto specifically linked with a move for Appollis.

    Motale was quick to offer his blessing for the duo to test themselves at the highest level abroad.

    "Yeah, if it's true, why not?

    "They must go.

    "If it's true that they need them, they must go," he said.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Navigating the Mofokeng exit

    As the window progresses, the pressure will be on the Pirates management to balance these potential high-profile departures with the 'tough competition' Motale has called for.

    Whether the Buccaneers will dive back into the market to replace their departing stars or continue to add depth to an already reinforced squad remains the biggest question of the off-season.