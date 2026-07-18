Former Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler speaks out on taking over Asante Kotoko job - 'I am excited to join one of Africa’s most storied football institutions'
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A New Chapter in Kumasi
Asante Kotoko have pulled off a major coup by securing the services of Eric Tinkler, a coach whose reputation across the South African football landscape is well-established.
After being unattached for several months following his departure from Sekhukhune United towards the end of last season, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder has decided to take his talents to West Africa.
The move represents a significant step for Tinkler, who is venturing outside of the Premier Soccer League to test his tactical acumen in the Ghana Premier League with a club that demands nothing less than silverware and dominance.
The appointment was officially confirmed on Friday, sparking excitement among the Porcupine Warriors' faithful who are eager to see the club return to its former glory.
Tinkler arrives with a wealth of experience, having previously managed high-profile clubs such as Cape Town City, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United, and Bidvest Wits.
His track record includes winning both the MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout Cup, and he famously led Orlando Pirates to the CAF Confederation Cup final, proving his ability to handle the unique pressures of leading a continental heavyweight on the international stage.
Honoured by a Storied Institution
Speaking for the first time since his unveiling, Tinkler expressed his deep respect for the history and pedigree of his new employers.
He acknowledged the weight of the badge, describing the two-time CAF Champions League winners as one of the most prestigious names in African football history.
The coach's arrival comes at a critical juncture for Kotoko, who are looking to reassert themselves as the premier force in Ghanaian football while also making a significant impact on the continental scene where they have historically been a powerhouse.
“I am honoured and excited to join one of Africa’s most storied football institutions,” said Tinkler as per the club’s statement.
He continued by highlighting the reputation the club maintains across the continent, noting that its pedigree is widely recognised. “Asante Kotoko’s rich history, passion for success and ambition for development are not hidden in Africa.
"I feel proud to be associated with this great club at this historical moment.”
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Building a continental powerhouse
By focusing on collaboration between the playing staff and the management, Tinkler hopes to create a sustainable environment for success that can withstand the rigours of modern African competition and restore the fear factor that Kotoko once carried across the continent.
The coach outlined his immediate vision for the team, stating: “I look forward to working with the players, staff, and management to build a team that can compete and win, both at home and on the continental stage.”
This dual focus on domestic trophies and CAF competitions aligns with the club's long-term strategy of returning to the pinnacle of African club football.
Tinkler's tactical discipline and his experience in managing high-pressure environments in South Africa will be vital as he attempts to implement his philosophy in a brand-new footballing culture.
A proven track record of success
As he prepares for this new challenge, Tinkler knows that the transition from the PSL to the Ghana Premier League will require adaptation.
However, his enthusiasm for the project is evident, and his previous successes suggest he has the resilience to thrive in one of Africa's most demanding football hubs.
With the full backing of the management and a clear mandate to bring trophies back to Kumasi, the South African tactician is ready to write the next chapter of his career at one of the few clubs on the continent that can truly be called a giant.
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