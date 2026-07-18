Former Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler speaks out on taking over Asante Kotoko job - 'I am excited to join one of Africa’s most storied football institutions'

Asante Kotoko have pulled off a major coup by securing the services of Eric Tinkler, a coach whose reputation across the South African football landscape is well-established.

After being unattached for several months following his departure from Sekhukhune United towards the end of last season, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder has decided to take his talents to West Africa.

The move represents a significant step for Tinkler, who is venturing outside of the Premier Soccer League to test his tactical acumen in the Ghana Premier League with a club that demands nothing less than silverware and dominance.

The appointment was officially confirmed on Friday, sparking excitement among the Porcupine Warriors' faithful who are eager to see the club return to its former glory.

Tinkler arrives with a wealth of experience, having previously managed high-profile clubs such as Cape Town City, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United, and Bidvest Wits.

His track record includes winning both the MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout Cup, and he famously led Orlando Pirates to the CAF Confederation Cup final, proving his ability to handle the unique pressures of leading a continental heavyweight on the international stage.







