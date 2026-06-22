AFP
Former Nigeria skipper applauds Bafana Bafana's improvement against Czechia but warns facing South Korea will be a sterner test – ‘It’s going to be a huge pressure game’
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Backing Bafana’s World Cup credentials
William Troost-Ekong has dismissed suggestions that South Africa are fortunate to be competing at the 2026 World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.
Bafana Bafana secured their place at the tournament by topping a qualification group that featured the star-studded Super Eagles, who ultimately failed to make the cut.
Following a 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico and a 1-1 draw with Czechia, some critics have questioned Hugo Broos' side, but Troost-Ekong remains firm in his support.
Speaking in a round-table discussion with journalists, the former Nigeria skipper acknowledged the initial disappointment but praised the team's resilience.
“I think I probably agree [with Bafana’s critics] in a sense that the opening game...wasn’t where everyone expected them to be,” said Troost-Ekong.
“Normally they [Bafana] have a very clear playing style, and it was good to see that in the second game [against Czechia].
"Bafana were consistent in the qualifiers, and we [Nigeria] were playing catch-up from the first game, and we dropped a lot of points, so at the end they qualified and we didn’t.
"So, they deserve to be at the World Cup.”
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Tactical identity and improvement
The veteran defender, who is currently in South Africa performing punditry duties for SuperSport, highlighted the return of Bafana Bafana's traditional identity during the draw in Atlanta.
After looking disjointed in Mexico City, the South Africans produced a more cohesive display against the European opposition, which Troost-Ekong believes is a sign of progress under Broos' guidance.
The 1-1 result against Czechia has kept South Africa's hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive, though they face a mountainous task in their final Group A fixture.
Troost-Ekong noted that while the performance level has risen, the technical execution must remain high if they are to navigate the final hurdle of the group stage in Monterrey.
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The South Korea pressure cooker
Despite his praise, Troost-Ekong issued a stern warning regarding the upcoming clash against South Korea.
The Taeguk Warriors are known for their high intensity and tactical discipline, and the Nigerian legend believes the psychological weight of the fixture will be immense for the South African squad as they chase a victory to advance.
“It’s going to be challenging for Bafana, especially because they will be missing some players due to suspension...it’s going to be a huge pressure game,” the former Super Eagles leader warned.
“They were a lot better against Czechia, but it won’t be easy for them to beat [South] Korea.”
The match at Estadio Monterrey is effectively a cup final for Hugo Broos, with only a win guaranteed to keep their dreams of the round of 16 alive.
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Absence of key midfield duo
Further complicating matters for South Africa is the confirmed absence of two of their most influential players.
Veteran playmaker Themba Zwane and midfield engine Teboho Mokoena are both ruled out of the South Korea showdown due to suspension.
This leaves a significant void in the spine of the team that Broos must find a way to fill against an Asian side that thrives on dominating the middle of the park.
The loss of Zwane's creative spark and Mokoena's defensive coverage represents a major blow to Bafana’s hopes of an upset.
As Troost-Ekong noted, the "huge pressure" of the occasion combined with the loss of senior personnel makes this the ultimate test of South Africa's squad depth and mental fortitude on the global stage.