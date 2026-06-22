Former Nigeria skipper applauds Bafana Bafana's improvement against Czechia but warns facing South Korea will be a sterner test – ‘It’s going to be a huge pressure game’

William Troost-Ekong has dismissed suggestions that South Africa are fortunate to be competing at the 2026 World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.

Bafana Bafana secured their place at the tournament by topping a qualification group that featured the star-studded Super Eagles, who ultimately failed to make the cut.

Following a 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico and a 1-1 draw with Czechia, some critics have questioned Hugo Broos' side, but Troost-Ekong remains firm in his support.

Speaking in a round-table discussion with journalists, the former Nigeria skipper acknowledged the initial disappointment but praised the team's resilience.

“I think I probably agree [with Bafana’s critics] in a sense that the opening game...wasn’t where everyone expected them to be,” said Troost-Ekong.

“Normally they [Bafana] have a very clear playing style, and it was good to see that in the second game [against Czechia].

"Bafana were consistent in the qualifiers, and we [Nigeria] were playing catch-up from the first game, and we dropped a lot of points, so at the end they qualified and we didn’t.

"So, they deserve to be at the World Cup.”