Former Nigeria goalkeeper praises Stanley Nwabali's return to Chippa United but issues Super Eagles warning – ‘You know what you have to give’
- Backpagepix
A surprise homecoming for Nwabali
The Nigerian football community was caught off guard recently when Stanley Nwabali secured an unexpected return to Chippa United.
The Gqeberha-based side welcomed the shot-stopper back just six months after his initial departure from the club, a period during which he dealt with significant personal loss and a brief spell as a free agent.
Reflecting on the importance of the transfer, Akpeyi noted that Nwabali’s previous success was built on the foundation laid at Chippa.
"I think it's important that he gets back into play," Akpeyi told Soccer Laduma.
- Backpage
Establishing stability in South Africa
The decision to return to a familiar environment could be the catalyst Nwabali needs to rediscover the form that made him a breakout star during the Africa Cup of Nations.
Akpeyi believes that the comfort of his former club will facilitate a quick transition back to competitive action.
The veteran goalkeeper also suggested that any previous issues surrounding Nwabali's exit have been resolved, allowing for a fresh start.
"So, him going back to Chippa, I think it's just another way of starting all over again.
"Whatever made him leave, I think it has been sorted.
"And the good thing is, like I said, Chippa is always home.
"So Chippa has accepted him to come back home and start again," Akpeyi added.
- Getty
The battle for the number one jersey
Despite the positive club news, Akpeyi was quick to point out that the international stage is far less sentimental.
With Maduka Okoye currently performing at a high level for Udinese in Serie A, the hierarchy within the Super Eagles squad has shifted.
Akpeyi warned Nwabali that past achievements will not grant him an automatic pass back into the Nigeria squad.
"Well, to be quite honest, he has contributed a lot to the Super Eagles team," Akpeyi admitted.
"But him being out of the squad for some period of time now and someone else stepping in, Maduka Okoye from Udinese, it's not something that Stanley is just going to come back again and pick up his jersey.
"It also depends on the coach.
"The coach, I think, wants to give him that leverage.”
- Getty
Proving quality on the pitch
Under the guidance of coach Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles have maintained a rigorous selection process.
Akpeyi believes Nwabali must show that he hasn't lost the edge that made him a fan favourite.
The presence of Francis Uzoho and other rising talents adds further pressure to the situation.
"It is just what it is because Nigeria is a big country where nobody just comes in.
"You have to see your quality, you know, what you have to give.
"But the good thing about Nwabali is that he has been able to actually prove himself with the team.
"Now you have Okoye there; you have Uzoho there.
"So, you have another young lad there.”
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting