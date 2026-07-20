Former Nigeria goalkeeper praises Stanley Nwabali's return to Chippa United but issues Super Eagles warning – ‘You know what you have to give’

The Nigerian football community was caught off guard recently when Stanley Nwabali secured an unexpected return to Chippa United.

The Gqeberha-based side welcomed the shot-stopper back just six months after his initial departure from the club, a period during which he dealt with significant personal loss and a brief spell as a free agent.

Reflecting on the importance of the transfer, Akpeyi noted that Nwabali’s previous success was built on the foundation laid at Chippa.

"I think it's important that he gets back into play," Akpeyi told Soccer Laduma.



