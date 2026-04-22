Former Nigeria goalkeeper confirms Kaizer Chiefs' transfer interest in Stanley Nwabali, 'you’ll be shocked at how much he will earn'
- AFP
Nwabali's Chiefs rumours
Stanley Nwabali has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs even before he left Chippa United at the beginning of February.
Signing him as a free agent could attract Chiefs whose depth in the goalkeeping department was put to the test recently when key custodians were unavailable.
Former Thembisa Classic and Nigeria international goalkeeper Idah Peterside says Chiefs are interested in Nwabali, where he could earn a huge amount of money.
- Backpage
'I'm aware of the Chiefs interest'
“I'm aware of the Kaizer Chiefs interest, so if he signs a contract with Kaizer Chiefs, which I’m hearing he might, it’s unbelievable," said Peterside as per KickOff.
“And you know, sometimes when we say these South African teams, you’ll be shocked at how much Nwabali will earn. You will be absolutely shocked at what South African clubs pay."
- AFP
Figures thrown around
“Any of these [Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns] can comfortably look after you. It’s not just about playing football, my brother; it’s about your future and being comfortable," Peterside added.
“Let me give this in a nutshell: a South African club can comfortably pay you $50,000 [approximately R822,000] a month without sweating.
“So if he goes to Kaizer Chiefs, trust me, he will earn $100,000 [approximately R1.6 million].
“You just go to South Africa and play! The issue is that you are constantly playing as a goalkeeper.”
- AFP
Nwabali reacts to Chiefs rumours
“So, it’s rumours everywhere. Anyone talking about any club, rumour… When people wish you well, and they want you to do something, or they prefer you, you know,” Nwabali told Soccer Laduma.
“It’s not like it's a bad idea, you know. Someone bringing up the rumours or some other thing. But it's not a bad idea.
"When someone is relevant and when they know this person's quality and some other thing, you take them to some other place. It's not like it's a bad thought. But, you know, it's a rumour."