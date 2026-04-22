Former Nigeria goalkeeper confirms Kaizer Chiefs' transfer interest in Stanley Nwabali, 'you’ll be shocked at how much he will earn'

Stanley Nwabali has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs even before he left Chippa United at the beginning of February.

Signing him as a free agent could attract Chiefs whose depth in the goalkeeping department was put to the test recently when key custodians were unavailable.

Former Thembisa Classic and Nigeria international goalkeeper Idah Peterside says Chiefs are interested in Nwabali, where he could earn a huge amount of money.