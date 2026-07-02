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Former mentor reveals why Belgium suits Relebohile Mofokeng - 'It's a good place to start his journey in Europe'
The breakthrough to Europe
Orlando Pirates officially confirmed on Wednesday that they have concluded negotiations for the transfer of their star forward, Relebohile Mofokeng, to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
The move marks a significant milestone for the Buccaneers, who have seen Mofokeng develop from a promising talent in the DStv Diski Challenge into a household name in South African football.
The Sharpeville-born attacker has been a revelation since his promotion to the first team, and his departure represents a massive opportunity to showcase Mzansi talent on the continental stage in Europe.
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Insight from a former mentor
Masimanyane Xali, who coached Mofokeng during his formative years at the School of Excellence, expressed immense pride in the player's progression.
Xali was instrumental in nurturing the youngster before he was recruited by the Pirates youth ranks ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Speaking on the move, Xali told KickOff: "I'm happy for him, I think he deserves it, I think it's the right time for him to move and I wish him all the best."
Xali believes that Belgium serves as the perfect springboard for Mofokeng to launch his European career, highlighting the quality of the league as a learning ground.
"I've watched it a few times, it's not a bad league.
"It's a good place for a player coming out of South Africa to go start his journey in Europe, I think he's going to benefit from playing there," the coach added.
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Champions League ambitions
The move to Union SG offers Mofokeng more than just domestic football; it provides a potential pathway to the biggest club competition in the world.
With the Belgian side competing for a place in the upper echelons of European football, Xali is hopeful that his former protege will get a taste of the UEFA Champions League.
"And also, the club is playing in the UEFA Champions League, so hopefully they qualify for the group stages so he can have a full season also in the UEFA Champions League, that would also help him a lot," Xali noted.
Exposure to such a high level of competition is expected to accelerate Mofokeng's development, especially as he looks to cement his place in the Bafana Bafana setup.
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A special temperament
Despite Mofokeng’s young age, those who have worked with him suggest that his mental strength is his greatest asset.
When asked if he had any words of wisdom for the departing forward, Xali insisted that 'President Yama 2k' already possesses the maturity required to succeed abroad without any extra guidance.
"He doesn't need advice from me, that boy man, I think he knows what to do and I think he has been doing it you know.
"It's one of the things that made him special, his ability to know what is good for him.
"So, I can only wish him luck, maybe if I was to advise him; is that he must just remain himself basically, that's the only thing I can say.
"He must just remain the Rele that we know," Xali concluded.