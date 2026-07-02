Masimanyane Xali, who coached Mofokeng during his formative years at the School of Excellence, expressed immense pride in the player's progression.

Xali was instrumental in nurturing the youngster before he was recruited by the Pirates youth ranks ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Speaking on the move, Xali told KickOff: "I'm happy for him, I think he deserves it, I think it's the right time for him to move and I wish him all the best."

Xali believes that Belgium serves as the perfect springboard for Mofokeng to launch his European career, highlighting the quality of the league as a learning ground.

"I've watched it a few times, it's not a bad league.

"It's a good place for a player coming out of South Africa to go start his journey in Europe, I think he's going to benefit from playing there," the coach added.



