Former Mamelodi Sundowns star sounds alarm over ageing squad – ‘You can't wait for Themba Zwane to retire and then say we need to find a replacement’

Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves at a critical juncture regarding their squad construction, with club legend Teko Modise urging the technical team to look beyond their current reliance on veteran stars.

Speaking on the latest edition of the CarWash Podcast, Modise highlighted the precarious nature of relying on 37-year-old Themba Zwane without a confirmed heir apparent already integrated into the starting XI.

"You can't wait for Themba Zwane to retire and then say we need to find a replacement."

"You need to find a replacement right now; we need to be able to play Mamelodi Sundowns without [him] and still be able to survive," he said, per KickOff.



