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Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2025Backpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star sounds alarm over ageing squad – ‘You can't wait for Themba Zwane to retire and then say we need to find a replacement’

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The Brazilians legend Teko Modise has voiced his concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of the club's current squad, specifically highlighting the need for a clear succession plan. Tthe former Bafana Bafana international believes the time has come to identify the next generation of leadership before the old guard steps away.

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Life after Zwane

    Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves at a critical juncture regarding their squad construction, with club legend Teko Modise urging the technical team to look beyond their current reliance on veteran stars.

    Speaking on the latest edition of the CarWash Podcast, Modise highlighted the precarious nature of relying on 37-year-old Themba Zwane without a confirmed heir apparent already integrated into the starting XI.

    "You can't wait for Themba Zwane to retire and then say we need to find a replacement."

    "You need to find a replacement right now; we need to be able to play Mamelodi Sundowns without [him] and still be able to survive," he said, per KickOff.


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  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns & Justice Figuareido Chippa United.Backpage

    Senior players

    While Modise advocates for fresh blood, he also acknowledged the intangible value that senior players bring to a high-pressure environment like Sundowns.

    The debate centred on whether the current squad’s average age is a vulnerability or a hidden strength in a season where the team is competing on multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

    "You need to have senior players within the team who were able to carry and help the youngsters to develop, because it's important when we were young," Modise remarked.

    "You need those experienced players who also understand that there's a role I play on the field in helping the player to become better technically and tactically."


  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Cardoso's tactical overhaul

    Current head coach Miguel Cardoso inherited a squad that boasts immense depth but faces the challenge of managing a transition period.

    Since arriving, the Portuguese tactician has made efforts to streamline the squad by facilitating loan moves and offloading fringe players to create a more cohesive unit.

    This strategic shift has seen youngsters starting to get more minutes as their pathway into the first team is no longer blocked.

    However, according to the podcast panel, there is no substitute for the experience older players bring to the table.


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  • Given Mashikinya Polokwane CityBackpagepix

    The value of experience

    Baroka midfielder Given Mashikinya provided a broader perspective on the debate, suggesting that physical ability alone is insufficient at the highest level of professional football.

    He argued that the experience held by players like Zwane is what allows them to manipulate matches in ways younger players cannot yet replicate.

    "For me, personally, I feel like prime is ability and experience, because if you have an ability and you can't really read the game, you can't understand what's happening, you don't know the dynamics of the game, you are just naïve," Mashikinya concluded.


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