Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Papi Mbele has voiced concern over the club’s demanding schedule ahead of the CAF Champions League final – ‘Our dominance in South Africa is making people angry’

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently facing a logistical nightmare as the Betway Premiership season reaches its climax.

The Tshwane giants find themselves top of the table with 68 points, but their lead is under heavy threat from Orlando Pirates, who sit just three points behind with a crucial game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Due to the upcoming CAF Champions League final against AS FAR, Sundowns are scheduled to finish their domestic campaign two weeks earlier than their rivals.

The scheduling has sparked fury from former player Papi Mbele, who believes the Brazilians are being unfairly penalised for their success.

"Yes, the league is in the hands of Pirates, but why is Sundowns not given ample time to prepare for the CAF Champions League final?" Mbele questioned, as reported by KickOff.

"Whoever drafts the PSL fixture should think about Sundowns as they are no longer representing themselves but South Africa. Right now, Sundowns players are fatigued."



