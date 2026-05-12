AFP
Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Papi Mbele has voiced concern over the club’s demanding schedule ahead of the CAF Champions League final – ‘Our dominance in South Africa is making people angry’
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Scheduling controversy threatens double hopes
Mamelodi Sundowns are currently facing a logistical nightmare as the Betway Premiership season reaches its climax.
The Tshwane giants find themselves top of the table with 68 points, but their lead is under heavy threat from Orlando Pirates, who sit just three points behind with a crucial game in hand and a superior goal difference.
Due to the upcoming CAF Champions League final against AS FAR, Sundowns are scheduled to finish their domestic campaign two weeks earlier than their rivals.
The scheduling has sparked fury from former player Papi Mbele, who believes the Brazilians are being unfairly penalised for their success.
"Yes, the league is in the hands of Pirates, but why is Sundowns not given ample time to prepare for the CAF Champions League final?" Mbele questioned, as reported by KickOff.
"Whoever drafts the PSL fixture should think about Sundowns as they are no longer representing themselves but South Africa. Right now, Sundowns players are fatigued."
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Domestic fatigue vs continental glory
The core of Mbele's argument lies in the discrepancy between how North African leagues support their continental representatives compared to the PSL.
Sundowns were forced into action on May 9 and must play again this Tuesday against TS Galaxy, just days before the first leg of the Champions League final on Sunday.
For Mbele, the physical toll on Miguel Cardoso’s squad is becoming unsustainable at the most critical juncture of the season.
"The North Africans dominates the Champions League because they are supported by their leagues. Sundowns are playing on Tuesday, but we expect them to go and perform well against AS FAR on Sunday?" Mbele asked.
"Under these conditions, it is possible we might lose these two cups.
"Until we develop common sense as South Africans, there is no way we will dominate the Champions League.
"Sundowns' dominance in South Africa is making people angry."
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Pirates poised to pounce on 'tired' Brazilians
While Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the South African landscape for eight years, Mbele suggests that the tide is turning due to exhaustion rather than a lack of quality.
He believes the public sentiment has shifted toward Orlando Pirates because of 'Sundowns fatigue' in the fanbases across the country.
With Pirates facing Durban City and Orbit College in their final fixtures, the path to the title seems clearer for the Buccaneers.
"Sundowns players are tired, and you cannot play good football if you are tired.
"So, Pirates will take the league.
"I have no doubt about that.
"Sundowns lost the league against Stellenbosch and Richards Bay," Mbele concluded.
He also noted the atmosphere surrounding the title race, stating:
"We just played on 9 May, and on Tuesday we’re playing again, but we are expected to compete with Pirates.
"But right now Pirates is no longer competing with us; instead, we are competing against ourselves.
"Pirates are under pressure to take the league, and people in South are supporting Pirates to take the league.
"This wouldn't have been the case if it was not the dominance of eight years by Sundowns."
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What’s next for Sundowns?
While their top objective for the season must be attaining that second star they have craved for years, a ninth back-to-back PSL title would be most welcome too.
Only a mishap on Orland Pirates’ path to the finish line could probably hand Sundowns the league title – a situation many people feel is unthinkable considering the Buccaneers’ momentum.
Miguel Cardoso and his men will keep their fingers crossed.
Sundowns will be grateful to be able to finally turn their attention to their continental ambitions in the CAF Champions League final, as they host AS FAR in the first leg on May 17, with the return set for May 24.