Former Mamelodi Sundowns star joins Miguel Cardoso in slamming 'hectic' PSL schedule - 'Our league doesn't support Masandawana that much'

Mamelodi Sundowns are barreling into a season-defining week with silverware on the line, but the punishing fixture calendar has handed Miguel Cardoso and his troops little room to breathe.

The Brazilians head to Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday for a blockbuster potential title decider against TS Galaxy, before racing against the clock to recover ahead of Sunday’s first-leg showdown against AS FAR Rabat in the CAF Champions League final at Loftus Versfeld.

Former Masandawana star, Thabo Nthethe, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop, believes the relentless schedule is stretching the squad to its limits.



