Former Mamelodi Sundowns star joins Miguel Cardoso in slamming 'hectic' PSL schedule - 'Our league doesn't support Masandawana that much'
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Critics hit out at 'unsupported' schedule
Mamelodi Sundowns are barreling into a season-defining week with silverware on the line, but the punishing fixture calendar has handed Miguel Cardoso and his troops little room to breathe.
The Brazilians head to Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday for a blockbuster potential title decider against TS Galaxy, before racing against the clock to recover ahead of Sunday’s first-leg showdown against AS FAR Rabat in the CAF Champions League final at Loftus Versfeld.
Former Masandawana star, Thabo Nthethe, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop, believes the relentless schedule is stretching the squad to its limits.
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'I feel our league don't support Sundowns that much'
"That programme of Sundowns is very hectic," Nthethe told KickOff.
"It's not easy being a Sundowns player, but the club management and the technical team are doing well in managing the whole thing. Somewhere, somehow, I feel our league and our people don't support Sundowns that much. But I like the fact that Sundowns don't complain, and they don't dwell too much on that."
- AFP
The burden of continental pursuit
Nthethe also highlighted the physical toll this takes on the squad, noting that the intensity required at Chloorkop leaves little room for error or relaxation.
"Every game the Sundowns players play, they have to go for the kill. You don't really have time to recover for your next game. The fitness trainer is doing a good job. The foundation coach Pitso Mosimane built is still there," he explained.
"Finishing the job early will enable Sundowns to be fully focused on the Champions League final."
- AFP
Quality depth and the Pitso legacy
The standard at Sundowns has been built on a culture of constant improvement and high stakes.
Nthethe, who lifted the Champions League trophy in 2016, insists that the club’s habit of constantly refreshing the squad is the only reason they are still standing in all competitions despite the perceived lack of support from the league’s administrators.
Reflecting on the internal pressure at the club, Nthethe recalled the words of a former mentor.
"There is no rest there," Nthethe concluded.
Coach Pitso used to say you must always have your back ready when playing for Sundowns. Every season, they strengthen the team by buying quality because they want to maintain this level of success, and they've been doing it for years. It's good that Pirates are challenging Sundowns because having Sundowns winning the league every season is not good for our football."