Former Mamelodi Sundowns star fires warning to Miguel Cardoso - 'I’m not going to lie to you, he cannot lose two trophies'
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Cardoso facing the ultimate Sundowns ultimatum
Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder 'Tso' has made a bold statement regarding the future of coach Miguel Cardoso, insisting the Portuguese tactician must win the CAF Champions League final if he wants to remain in his post.
Speaking to iDiski TV, Vilakazi was blunt about the expectations placed on the shoulders of the technical team at Chloorkop.
“Right now, I’m not going to lie to you, he cannot lose two trophies,” Vilakazi said.
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'He needs to get one'
“He needs to get one. Again, remember what the management of Mamelodi Sundowns and the Directors, and the Chairman wants is the Champions League. So, he’s got that opportunity to say I can get that trophy for you guys, " he explained.
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A season on the brink for the Brazilians
The stakes could not be higher for Cardoso, who is currently managing a squad that Vilakazi describes as being past its peak aesthetic. The former South Africa international offered a colorful analogy for the current state of the team, suggesting that the shine has worn off.
“Unfortunately, he’s going with a team, you know how back then they used to put wheel caps on car wheels, it looks beautiful, but he’s got a team without wheel caps, just old rims. That’s the sad part, but I just wish them all the best,” Tso added.
Despite the criticism of the squad's current state, the former star remains adamant that silverware is the only currency that matters at Sundowns. He believes that failing to secure the elusive second continental star later this month against ASFAR of Morocco would be terminal for the coach's tenure.
“But it’s a must-win trophy for him. If he doesn’t win the Champions League, I don’t think it’s going to be easier for him to be at Sundowns next season,” he warned.
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Defensive frailties causing continental concern
Beyond the managerial pressure, Vilakazi expressed deep concern regarding the tactical stability of the team, specifically pointing to a backline that has looked uncharacteristically porous in recent weeks. The defeat at Mbombela Stadium exposed gaps that could be exploited by the Moroccan opposition in the upcoming final. Vilakazi noted that while rotation played a part, the lack of balance was evident to all observers.
“Sundowns at the back, they were vulnerable,” noted the former Pirates captain.
“We spoke about it in terms of the defence shaking. I think the coach took out Grant Kekana to save him for the Champions League. Other than that, that defence was not balanced, and as they go to the Champions League final with this defence, I’m worried.”