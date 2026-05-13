Former Mamelodi Sundowns star fires warning to Miguel Cardoso - 'I’m not going to lie to you, he cannot lose two trophies'

The stakes could not be higher for Cardoso, who is currently managing a squad that Vilakazi describes as being past its peak aesthetic. The former South Africa international offered a colorful analogy for the current state of the team, suggesting that the shine has worn off.

“Unfortunately, he’s going with a team, you know how back then they used to put wheel caps on car wheels, it looks beautiful, but he’s got a team without wheel caps, just old rims. That’s the sad part, but I just wish them all the best,” Tso added.

Despite the criticism of the squad's current state, the former star remains adamant that silverware is the only currency that matters at Sundowns. He believes that failing to secure the elusive second continental star later this month against ASFAR of Morocco would be terminal for the coach's tenure.

“But it’s a must-win trophy for him. If he doesn’t win the Champions League, I don’t think it’s going to be easier for him to be at Sundowns next season,” he warned.



