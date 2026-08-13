Former Mamelodi Sundowns star explains why Antonio van Wyk is a FIFA Club World Cup signing - 'We're not focusing on dominating the local space'
- Sundowns
Global vision over domestic dominance
Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the dominant force in the South African top flight, but their recent transfer activity suggests their sights are set far beyond the borders of the Premier Soccer League.
Speaking on The Pitchside Podcast, Modise was firm in his assessment that the winger's arrival is not about securing another domestic trophy.
"Look, I think as Sundowns that's the criticism of signing players, it's always going to be there.
"Sundowns plays in the FIFA Club World Cup, Champions League, that's the space," Modise explained.
- SV Ried
Building for the FIFA Club World Cup
The Brazilians have already established a precedent for raiding foreign markets, having successfully integrated South American talents like Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Nuno Santos into their system.
By bringing Van Wyk back from Europe, Sundowns are continuing a trend of targeting players with experience in high-intensity environments.
Modise emphasised that the fans need to look at the bigger picture when judging the club's recruitment policy.
"We're not signing Van Wyk to win the league, we're signing Van Wyk to (compete in) the FIFA Club World Cup.
"Just to educate the fans, look at Sundowns signings, we're not focusing on dominating the local space, we want to dominate Africa," Modise added.
The ambition to represent the continent on the world stage has become a central pillar of the Sundowns identity.
- Backpagepix
Challenging the global elite
Sundowns' recent experiences against top-tier opposition have fuelled this desire for further growth.
The club’s management and former players like Modise are keen to see the team progress deeper into international tournaments, rather than just being participants.
'The General', as Modise was affectionately known during his playing days, pointed to previous high-profile fixtures as the benchmark for where the Chloorkop-based side wants to be on a consistent basis.
"We saw last season we played against [Borussia] Dortmund and we want to go back into that space and be able to get further, quarter-finals, semi-finals, playing against [the likes of] Chelsea, this is top space, we're signing these players to elevate the club and play in those types of spaces.
"Unfortunately, some of the fans will not understand but Sundowns is a very ambitious club," Modise noted.
- Backpage
Addressing the European debate
The return of Van Wyk has undoubtedly reopened the conversation regarding South African players moving abroad.
While SV Ried may not be a European giant, the winger was gaining valuable experience in Austria that many felt would eventually lead to a bigger move within the UEFA confederation.
For Masandawana, the goal is to create a powerhouse that can provide its players with high-level exposure without them necessarily needing to stay in Europe.
As the club continues to invest in international-standard talent, the pressure to deliver results in the CAF Champions League and beyond will only increase.
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