Former Mamelodi Sundowns star explains why Antonio van Wyk is a FIFA Club World Cup signing - 'We're not focusing on dominating the local space'

Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the dominant force in the South African top flight, but their recent transfer activity suggests their sights are set far beyond the borders of the Premier Soccer League.

Speaking on The Pitchside Podcast, Modise was firm in his assessment that the winger's arrival is not about securing another domestic trophy.

"Look, I think as Sundowns that's the criticism of signing players, it's always going to be there.

"Sundowns plays in the FIFA Club World Cup, Champions League, that's the space," Modise explained.



