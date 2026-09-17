Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender says growing number of South Africans in foreign leagues is a boost for Pitso Mosimane – ‘It's important for a lot of players to go abroad and challenge themselves'

Wayne Arendse believes that the increasing number of South African players plying their trade overseas will be the decisive factor in whether Pitso Mosimane succeeds in his second spell as Bafana Bafana head coach.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender argues that the "know-how" gained from top-tier foreign leagues is essential for the national team to compete with the continent’s heavyweights.

Arendse, speaking on the evolving landscape of the national team, explained that the exposure to higher intensity football abroad transforms the quality of the squad.

"I was having this conversation with someone, and he was talking to me about the appointment of Pitso and everything else."

"We were saying that the players who are abroad, we need a lot of them for Bafana to compete,” he told FARPost.



