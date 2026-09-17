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Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender says growing number of South Africans in foreign leagues is a boost for Pitso Mosimane – ‘It's important for a lot of players to go abroad and challenge themselves'
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The key to success
Wayne Arendse believes that the increasing number of South African players plying their trade overseas will be the decisive factor in whether Pitso Mosimane succeeds in his second spell as Bafana Bafana head coach.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender argues that the "know-how" gained from top-tier foreign leagues is essential for the national team to compete with the continent’s heavyweights.
Arendse, speaking on the evolving landscape of the national team, explained that the exposure to higher intensity football abroad transforms the quality of the squad.
"I was having this conversation with someone, and he was talking to me about the appointment of Pitso and everything else."
"We were saying that the players who are abroad, we need a lot of them for Bafana to compete,” he told FARPost.
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Following the Morocco and Senegal blueprint
To illustrate his point, Arendse pointed toward the dominant forces of African football, specifically Morocco and Senegal, whose squads are almost entirely comprised of stars from Europe's elite divisions.
He believes South Africa must emulate this model if they are to sustain their position at the top table of international football.
"You can see when the Morocco team is there; you just see Europe-based players."
"When you watch Senegal, you see those playing in Europe."
"So, I think it’s good for the country when players go abroad and get exposed to these levels."
"By the time they come back and play for the national team, we are strong in depth,” he added.
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Mosimane’s talent pool grows
Mosimane has wasted no time in integrating these overseas assets, naming a preliminary squad that features several high-profile European-based players.
The list includes the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Olwethu Makhanya, Sphephelo Sithole, Ime Okon, Thapelo Maseko, Shandre Campbell, Luther Singh, and Samukele Kabino.
Despite the influx of talent, Arendse warns that Mosimane still faces a difficult road ahead as he aims for silverware at the 2027 AFCON.
"I wouldn’t say it will make Mosimane’s job easy, but you know it obviously helps because the player picks up that experience, and the more players we have playing abroad and have experience, the more it can only help the team.”
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Pressure building
The immediate focus for Mosimane will be the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea at home and a tricky away trip to Eritrea.
These matches, combined with a high-profile friendly against Egypt, will serve as the first true litmus test for his new-look side.
The transition from the Hugo Broos era, which was defined by a heavy reliance on Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players, to a more internationally-flavoured squad will be closely watched.
While Broos achieved significant success by finishing third at the 2023 AFCON, Arendse believes the "overseas-based boost" is what will finally push Bafana Bafana to secure their first piece of major silverware since 1996.
“But I wouldn’t say easy; however, it definitely helps, and yes, it’s very important for a lot of players to go abroad and challenge themselves,” he concluded.
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