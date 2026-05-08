Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Matthew Booth picks three Bafana Bafana alternatives for Siyabonga Ngezana in Hugo Broos' 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Ngezana’s fitness has become a major talking point after a knee injury sustained in February limited him to just 13 minutes of competitive action since his return in April.

The FCSB man reportedly opted against surgery to keep his World Cup hopes alive, but recent reports of a fresh setback have left coach Hugo Broos sweating over his defensive options ahead of the global showpiece.

Booth believes that Ime Okon, now plying his trade in Europe, is the natural successor to Ngezana’s spot in the squad.

“Hopefully, Ngezana does make it because he adds a bit of presence when it comes to defending and attacking set pieces.

"I think this will be vital going to a World Cup of this nature, especially against the Czech Republic and Mexico,” Booth told FARPost .

“The possible replacement should he not make it, I think Ime Okon now that he is playing in Europe will be more comfortable alongside [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi or [Nkosinathi] Sibisi.

"He also has the relevant stature and presence. Having said that, if you look at a list of possible contenders, certainly [Lebone] Seema and [Grant] Kekana do come into play.

"They have been on the continent; they are the local title challengers [Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race].”







