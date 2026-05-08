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Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Matthew Booth picks three Bafana Bafana alternatives for Siyabonga Ngezana in Hugo Broos' 2026 FIFA World Cup squad
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European pedigree and domestic experience
Ngezana’s fitness has become a major talking point after a knee injury sustained in February limited him to just 13 minutes of competitive action since his return in April.
The FCSB man reportedly opted against surgery to keep his World Cup hopes alive, but recent reports of a fresh setback have left coach Hugo Broos sweating over his defensive options ahead of the global showpiece.
Booth believes that Ime Okon, now plying his trade in Europe, is the natural successor to Ngezana’s spot in the squad.
“Hopefully, Ngezana does make it because he adds a bit of presence when it comes to defending and attacking set pieces.
"I think this will be vital going to a World Cup of this nature, especially against the Czech Republic and Mexico,” Booth told FARPost.
“The possible replacement should he not make it, I think Ime Okon now that he is playing in Europe will be more comfortable alongside [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi or [Nkosinathi] Sibisi.
"He also has the relevant stature and presence. Having said that, if you look at a list of possible contenders, certainly [Lebone] Seema and [Grant] Kekana do come into play.
"They have been on the continent; they are the local title challengers [Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race].”
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Big-match temperament for the Azteca
With Bafana Bafana set to face a daunting atmosphere in their World Cup opener, Booth stressed the importance of selecting players who are accustomed to high-pressure environments.
He pointed towards Mamelodi Sundowns’ Grant Kekana as a vital asset due to his ongoing participation in elite continental competitions.
“Grant will be playing in the CAF Champions League final soon, so when it comes to big-match temperament and not being overawed at the Azteca Stadium [in Mexico], where there is going to be close to 100,000 fans in the opening game of the World Cup.
"You need players who have played in big games recently,” the 49-year-old explained.
“Competition is very tight for centre-backs. At the moment, I’m very happy with Ngezana, Sibisi, Mbokazi, and [Khulumani] Ndamane. Obviously, with Ngezana possibly not making it, Ime Okon is probably the one to replace him, as we have seen in the latest squad against Panama.
"Should there have been any other injuries, obviously, the next contenders would be Kekana and Seema.
"But it’s very tough at the moment. We also got three or four quality left-footed centre-backs in the mix as well, which is great to see because in the past they have been far and few between.”
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Considering the tactical outliers
While the usual suspects from the ‘Big Three’ dominate the conversation, Booth also urged the national team technical team to look further afield.
He identified several standout performers from Richards Bay and AmaZulu who have impressed during the current PSL campaign, even if their tactical systems differ from Broos’ preferred setup.
“The slight outliers, we all tend to focus on Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns, but the outlier for me would be [Simphiwe] Mcineka,” Booth added.
“I have watched a lot of Richards Bay FC games, and he has been fantastic for them, not only this season but the last one.
"Keanu Cupido at Sundowns as well. Then AmaZulu FC defenders have done exceptionally well.
"The only negative is that they play a back three, which is not something that Broos really does often.”
“So for a youngster like Keegan Allan, the opportunity to travel with the squad would be great, not necessarily as a starter.
"[Taariq] Fielies has also led the line in the centre of AmaZulu’s back three.
"But because of their formation, they probably wouldn’t have been considered.
"But they have been great this season for Arthur Zwane,” Booth concluded, highlighting the wealth of options available to the Belgian tactician.
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What's next for Ngezana?
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup a few weeks away, Ngezana is racing against the clock to return to full fitness.
The lanky defender has set his eyes on making the squad for Bafana after reports emerged that he refused to undergo surgery at FCSB to put himself in contention for the final squad of Hugo Broos.
The Belgian mentor is set to announce his preliminary squad on the 13th of May, and Ngezana is one of the many players who will be crossing their fingers to make the cut.
His side, FCSB, will face Unirea Slobozia in their next Superliga match as the defender is looking for playing minutes to boost his chances of getting the Bafana nod.