Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena sentenced in Algeria after found guilty of breaking the law
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What crime did Mokwena commit?
On his way out of Algeria, Rhulani Mokwena was arrested for violating the country's currency regulations.
“The embassy in Algiers can confirm that it was notified of the arrest of Mr Rulani Mokwena [on Sunday], who is alleged to have violated Algeria’s foreign currency regulation(s),” the South African embassy in Algeria told Sowetan.
“The mission is in touch with Mr Mokwena and is providing consular assistance to him."
- MC Alger
Mokwena sentenced
Mokwena's case was heard at the Dar El Beida Court, where he received a suspended prison sentence.
“Mokwena was detained after being found with 15 000 US Dollars in cash. In Algeria, you can’t travel with more than $7 500 … But what I know is that he’s now been released and is waiting to depart for Libya via Turkey,” respected Algerian journalist Nazim Bessol confirmed, as told by iDiski Times.
“We have just received an update from the court that Mokwena was prosecuted and has been fined and also handed a two-month suspended sentence after being found with 14 200 euros (=$15 000).
“He was prosecuted for attempting to take foreign currency out of the country," Bessol concluded.
- Wydad AC
Path clear for Mokwena's next challenge
Reportedly, Mokwena has already agreed a deal in principle with Al-Ittihad to take over as the main man and rebuild for next season.
He will be reuniting with Thembinkosi Lorch, whom he had brought to Wydad Athletic Club from Mamelodi Sundowns.
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The main task
Mokwena's main task for the 18-time league champions will be to deliver continental glory to his new team after failing to win it with Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca.