Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena sentenced in Algeria after found guilty of breaking the law

On his way out of Algeria, Rhulani Mokwena was arrested for violating the country's currency regulations.

“The embassy in Algiers can confirm that it was notified of the arrest of Mr Rulani Mokwena [on Sunday], who is alleged to have violated Algeria’s foreign currency regulation(s),” the South African embassy in Algeria told Sowetan.

“The mission is in touch with Mr Mokwena and is providing consular assistance to him."