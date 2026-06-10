Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena reflects on his North African experience - 'None of it happens without the players'
- Al-Ittihad
Highs and lows across the continent
Rhulani Mokwena’s ambitious move to North Africa has been nothing short of a cinematic journey, filled with the dramatic shifts in fortune that have come to define his coaching career.
After departing South African shores, the 39-year-old sought to test his tactical mettle in some of the continent's most volatile and demanding footballing environments, experiencing the ultimate joy of silverware alongside the bitter sting of cup exits.
The 2025/26 campaign culminated in a testing period with Libyan giants Al-Ittihad SC.
Mokwena’ side narrowly missed out on the ultimate prize, having topped Group B in the Libyan Premier League only to falter in the Championship Playoffs against fierce rivals Al-Ahli Tripoli.
Despite the lack of a trophy in Tripoli, the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor remains philosophical about a year that pushed his coaching boundaries further than ever before.
- Al Ittihad
The power of the collective
Reflecting on his experiences, Mokwena was quick to deflect praise toward those who shared the trenches with him.
He understands better than most that even the most sophisticated tactical blueprints are secondary to the buy-in of the dressing room and the energy of the stands.
"From Algiers to Tripoli — many highs and lows, but ultimately, some incredible football, improvement of players, a Super Cup title, a league title charge, and the results that speak for themselves," he said as quoted on Soccer Laduma.
Mokwena insisted that the achievements of the past twelve months were a result of a communal effort, stating: "None of it happens without the players, the staff and the fans. Already looking forward to next season — the work continues."
This trademark focus on human capital continues to be a cornerstone of his philosophy, even as he navigates the complexities of foreign leagues.
- Backpagepix
Success in Algeria's top flight
While the Libyan chapter ended without a trophy, Mokwena’s overall record for the season remains impressive due to his earlier stint in Algeria.
During his time with MC Alger, the technician proved he could deliver under pressure, securing the Algerian Super Cup and playing a pivotal role in a successful Ligue Professionnelle 1 title charge.
These triumphs solidified his reputation as one of South Africa's most successful coaching exports.
The contrast between his time in Algiers and Tripoli serves as a microcosm of the Libyan and Algerian landscapes — tactical, intense, and often decided by the finest of margins.
Mokwena’s ability to adapt his style to different North African cultures has shown a level of versatility that many of his peers have found difficult to replicate when moving away from the familiar comforts of the Premier Soccer League.
- Backpage
Eyes on the 2026/27 horizon
Despite the disappointment of missing out on CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup qualification with Al-Ittihad, Mokwena is not one to dwell on the past.
The tactical 'obsessive' is already plotting his next move, with a clear focus on returning to the summit of African football.
His message to the supporters was one of intent, signaling that the lessons learned from the 'lows' will serve as the foundation for the upcoming season.
With his stock still high across the continent, Mokwena’s future remains a topic of intense interest.
Whether he continues his mission in Tripoli or finds a new challenge, his commitment to 'the work' remains unwavering.
He has proven that he can win in North Africa, and the experience gathered over this rollercoaster season will undoubtedly make him a more formidable opponent when the 2026/27 campaign kicks off.