Rhulani Mokwena’s ambitious move to North Africa has been nothing short of a cinematic journey, filled with the dramatic shifts in fortune that have come to define his coaching career.

After departing South African shores, the 39-year-old sought to test his tactical mettle in some of the continent's most volatile and demanding footballing environments, experiencing the ultimate joy of silverware alongside the bitter sting of cup exits.

The 2025/26 campaign culminated in a testing period with Libyan giants Al-Ittihad SC.

Mokwena’ side narrowly missed out on the ultimate prize, having topped Group B in the Libyan Premier League only to falter in the Championship Playoffs against fierce rivals Al-Ahli Tripoli.

Despite the lack of a trophy in Tripoli, the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor remains philosophical about a year that pushed his coaching boundaries further than ever before.







