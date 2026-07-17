Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi set to assemble Premier Soccer League minds in his Young Africans SC technical team
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High-profile reinforcements arriving in Dar es Salaam
Following his official unveiling as the new head coach of Young Africans SC, Manqoba Mngqithi is reportedly looking to the Premier Soccer League to bolster his backroom staff.
The former Golden Arrows mentor, renowned for his tactical acumen and trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop with Mamelodi Sundowns, is aiming to replicate that success in East Africa by bringing in a South African contingent.
iDiski Times indicate that Mngqithi is on the verge of being joined by a group of highly respected figures in the PSL.
Former Bafana Bafana and Crystal Palace midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi is tipped to join as an assistant coach, alongside Simo Dladla, as the club looks to dominate both domestically and on the continental stage.
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A blend of experience and youth in the dugout
The recruitment drive doesn't stop with the assistant coaches, as Mngqithi is also reportedly adding former Nigerian international goalkeeper Greg Etafia to the ranks as the specialised goalkeeper coach.
Etafia's vast experience in the PSL is seen as a major asset for Yanga as they prepare for a grueling season ahead.
In a move that highlights a modern approach to the game, the technical team is also set to include the young Bafana performance analyst Yardaan Valodia.
This blend of veteran playing experience and cutting-edge analytical skills suggests that Mngqithi is building a comprehensive support structure designed to handle the pressure of one of Africa’s biggest clubs.
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Chasing continental glory
While Young Africans have dominated the NBC Premier League by securing titles over the last five seasons, the primary objective for the new technical team will be a deep run in the CAF Champions League.
Having won the competition in 2016 as part of Pitso Mosimane's staff at Sundowns, Mngqithi knows exactly what is required to reach the pinnacle of African football.
Mngqithi’s pedigree is unquestionable, having led Arrows to their only major domestic trophy in 2009 with a historic 6-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town in the MTN8 final.
That history of winning, combined with his long-term exposure to the winning culture at Sundowns, makes him the ideal candidate to take Yanga to the next level.
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The South African revolution in Tanzania
The influx of South African coaching talent into the Tanzanian top flight marks a significant shift in the regional football landscape.
By surrounding himself with trusted lieutenants like Dikgacoi and Dladla, Mngqithi is ensuring that his tactical philosophy can be implemented swiftly and effectively before the new campaign kicks off.
With the Tanzanian league having recently concluded, the work begins immediately for the new-look technical team.
All eyes will be on Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to see if this PSL-inspired brain trust can maintain Yanga’s domestic supremacy while finally cracking the code of the CAF Champions League knockout stages.
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