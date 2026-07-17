Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi set to assemble Premier Soccer League minds in his Young Africans SC technical team

Following his official unveiling as the new head coach of Young Africans SC, Manqoba Mngqithi is reportedly looking to the Premier Soccer League to bolster his backroom staff.

The former Golden Arrows mentor, renowned for his tactical acumen and trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop with Mamelodi Sundowns, is aiming to replicate that success in East Africa by bringing in a South African contingent.

iDiski Times indicate that Mngqithi is on the verge of being joined by a group of highly respected figures in the PSL.

Former Bafana Bafana and Crystal Palace midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi is tipped to join as an assistant coach, alongside Simo Dladla, as the club looks to dominate both domestically and on the continental stage.







